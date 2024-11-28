You can get a free copy of both Breathedge and Dark Sector right now

If you're in need of more games and perhaps you can't afford something from the GOG Sale and Steam Sale - you're in luck! Here's two free games you can get right now. Both of which are free to keeps!

The first is Breathedge, an ironic outer space survival adventure game. Take on the role of a simple guy called the Man who is just carrying his grandpa's ashes to a galactic funeral and suddenly finds himself in the middle of a universal conspiracy.

You can grab it from Fanatical for the next two days. However to claim it you need to sign up to their newsletter and link a Steam account. You've got two days to claim it. As a bonus Fanatical will give you 10% off their Birthday Mystery Bundle until December 19th 2024.

The other one is Dark Sector, that thrusts you into the role of Hayden Tenno, a covert operative sent on a dangerous mission into Lasria, an Eastern European city on the brink of ruin that hides a deadly Cold War secret. You end up being affected by some creature, and eventually get some pretty interesting powers.

Made by Digital Extremes, it features many early concepts that would eventually evolve into Warframe

You can grab it direct from Steam. You've got till November 30th to claim it.