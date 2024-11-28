Confused on Steam Play and Proton? Be sure to check out our guide.
You can get a free copy of both Breathedge and Dark Sector right now

If you're in need of more games and perhaps you can't afford something from the GOG Sale and Steam Sale - you're in luck! Here's two free games you can get right now. Both of which are free to keeps!

The first is Breathedge, an ironic outer space survival adventure game. Take on the role of a simple guy called the Man who is just carrying his grandpa's ashes to a galactic funeral and suddenly finds himself in the middle of a universal conspiracy.

You can grab it from Fanatical for the next two days. However to claim it you need to sign up to their newsletter and link a Steam account. You've got two days to claim it. As a bonus Fanatical will give you 10% off their Birthday Mystery Bundle until December 19th 2024.

The other one is Dark Sector, that thrusts you into the role of Hayden Tenno, a covert operative sent on a dangerous mission into Lasria, an Eastern European city on the brink of ruin that hides a deadly Cold War secret. You end up being affected by some creature, and eventually get some pretty interesting powers.

Made by Digital Extremes, it features many early concepts that would eventually evolve into Warframe

You can grab it direct from Steam. You've got till November 30th to claim it.

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
Tags: Proton, Fanatical, Free Game, Giveaway, Steam
I am the owner of GamingOnLinux. After discovering Linux back in the days of Mandrake in 2003, I constantly checked on the progress of Linux until Ubuntu appeared on the scene and it helped me to really love it. You can reach me easily by emailing GamingOnLinux directly.
hardpenguin about 14 hours ago
Thanks for the heads up 👍️
mrdeathjr about 12 hours ago
in my case dark sector work

i dont know if crash in finished prologue are fixed

and crash after finish fight in sewers in chapter 3 are fixed

(update in my case still crash after sewers fight in 3rd chapter )

however is a fun game in my case




Last edited by mrdeathjr on 28 November 2024 at 12:41 pm UTC
Linux_Rocks about 11 hours ago
I got Dark Sector free on Xbox digitally years ago. It screams generic 360 game, but free is free. So definitely grabbed it again. Those IsThereAnyDeal e-mails about freebies are really helpful for free stuff.
Nezchan about 4 hours ago
I've heard Breathedge is pretty good, I'm just hesitant to sign up for yet another service, newsletter and all. Fanatical might be an okay company and all, but I've got kind of a block to get over there.
