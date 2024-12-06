Epic science fantasy roguelike Caves of Qud 1.0 is out now and it's a wild ride

Caves of Qud is a proper roguelike, with deep science fantasy lore and after 15+ years of development it is finally finished with the 1.0 release now available. Easily one of the best roguelikes ever made, a game not to be missed, even if you're not usually into the genre it's just a wild ride to play through.

I adore everything about this game from the wild characters you can make with all sorts of insane abilities and mutations, to their deep descriptions and lore on everything in the world. Even the doors and walls have descriptions on them, the game is just massively detailed in every way. The new UI is also a thing of retro beauty.

My latest character was a fun one. I had the ability to fire an electromagnetic pulse, with heightened hearing, night vision, i could make a force bubble around myself, create a force wall to protect myself and reflect mental attacks back at enemies. However, my character also suffers from Amnesia, and tends to forget things at times…

Thankfully there's multiple game modes, so you can make it a bit more adventure-like and less punishing if you wish to explore it more easily.

New as of the 1.0 release:

Tutorial to teach the basics of the game.

Final quest in the main questline & the end of the game.

Several new music tracks, sound effects, and items.

40 new achievements.

Lots of bugfixes and small feature improvements.

With the 1.0 launch there's also the new Dromad Deluxe edition that includes the game, the original soundtrack and the Pets of Harvest Dawn DLC to pick from 13 unique companions to start the game with.

From the press release:

“It's hard to think of Caves of Qud as anything other than our life's work,” says Jason Grinblat, Founder and Designer at Freehold Games. “We've been making it for almost 20 years now, and the success it has already, has felt like a fever dream. It's so easy to imagine we're still in Brian's converted garage working on the game for our three friends. The prospect of it finally arriving at 1.0 is thrilling, dizzying... exhausting. We're looking forward to Kitfox's support after launch so we can crawl under our desks and sleep for a few months. Anyway, please play it!”

It's launched with Native Linux support and is Steam Deck Verified.

Caves of Qud | Release Date: 5th December 2024 Official links and where to buy from: GOG

itch.io

Steam