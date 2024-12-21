Firaxis reveal Sid Meier's Civilization VII system requirements for Linux

Firaxis Games and 2K are releasing Sid Meier's Civilization VII on February 11, 2025 and now we know what power you're going to need to run it on Linux Desktop systems. It will have a supported Native Linux version, as covered here on GamingOnLinux previously.

Older games in the series had Aspyr Media responsible for the Linux and macOS versions, but it looks like this is an internal build this time as Aspyr have not been mentioned anywhere. Nice to see a day-1 supported release of such a major game — not something you see too often now with the rise of Proton running games so well.

Here's the specifications needed for Civilization VII on Linux

MINIMUM:



OS: Ubuntu 22.04

Processor: Intel i5-4690 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1060 / AMD RX 580

Storage: 25 GB available space



RECCOMENDED:



OS: Ubuntu 24.04

Processor: Intel Core i5-10400 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA RTX 2070 / AMD RX 6700

Storage: 25 GB available space

Those actually seem like some pretty reasonable minimum requirements, and compared with a lot of bigger well-known games, not much storage space being taken up by it either.

A week ago they also revealed the opening cinematic:

Will you be picking up Civilization VII? I know I'll be diving in.

The main release is February 11th, but they're also doing Advanced Access on February 6th for people who buy the more expensive game editions.

