Be sure to follow us on Google News!
We do often include affiliate links to earn us some pennies. See more here.

Firaxis reveal Sid Meier's Civilization VII system requirements for Linux

By -

Firaxis Games and 2K are releasing Sid Meier's Civilization VII on February 11, 2025 and now we know what power you're going to need to run it on Linux Desktop systems. It will have a supported Native Linux version, as covered here on GamingOnLinux previously.

Older games in the series had Aspyr Media responsible for the Linux and macOS versions, but it looks like this is an internal build this time as Aspyr have not been mentioned anywhere. Nice to see a day-1 supported release of such a major game — not something you see too often now with the rise of Proton running games so well.

Here's the specifications needed for Civilization VII on Linux

MINIMUM:

OS: Ubuntu 22.04
Processor: Intel i5-4690 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200
Memory: 8 GB RAM
Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1060 / AMD RX 580
Storage: 25 GB available space

RECCOMENDED:

OS: Ubuntu 24.04
Processor: Intel Core i5-10400 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
Memory: 16 GB RAM
Graphics: NVIDIA RTX 2070 / AMD RX 6700
Storage: 25 GB available space

Those actually seem like some pretty reasonable minimum requirements, and compared with a lot of bigger well-known games, not much storage space being taken up by it either.

A week ago they also revealed the opening cinematic:

YouTube Thumbnail
YouTube videos require cookies, you must accept their cookies to view. View cookie preferences.
Accept Cookies & Show   Direct Link

Will you be picking up Civilization VII? I know I'll be diving in.

The main release is February 11th, but they're also doing Advanced Access on February 6th for people who buy the more expensive game editions.

Sid Meier's Civilization VII | Release Date: 11th February 2025

Official links and where to buy from:

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
Tags: Native Linux, Steam, Strategy, Upcoming | Apps: Sid Meier's Civilization VII
17 Likes
About the author -
author picture
I am the owner of GamingOnLinux. After discovering Linux back in the days of Mandrake in 2003, I constantly checked on the progress of Linux until Ubuntu appeared on the scene and it helped me to really love it. You can reach me easily by emailing GamingOnLinux directly. You can also follow my personal adventures on Bluesky.
See more from me
Some you may have missed, popular articles from the last month:
All posts need to follow our rules. For users logged in: please hit the Report Flag icon on any post that breaks the rules or contains illegal / harmful content. Guest readers can email us for any issues.
13 comments

eldaking 2 days ago
View PC info
  • Supporter
I expected it to be much worse, particularly storage.

But I am very disappointed that it does require a dedicated GPU, which the previous Civ games did not. This is a franchise that always appealed to a broader audience, with more casual players, and even a modest GPU requirement is going to exclude lots of systems. It might seem reasonable from the perspective of gamers that need a stronger GPU for other games, but it is a huge leap from the perspective of someone that never needed a GPU for Civ.

And like, with the viewpoint and the gameplay, the extra fidelity really doesn't matter. We mostly see stuff from far away, tiny things that should prioritize clarity over detail.
WorMzy 2 days ago
View PC info
I'll probably pick it up on day one, but just the standard edition. I can't justify £90 or £120 for a game. TBH £60 is excessive, but gotta reward developers that actually support Linux.
Mountain Man 2 days ago
View PC info
Hopefully the native Linux version will actually run well, unlike Civ VI which runs dramatically better using Proton.
walther von stolzing a day ago
View PC info
The cinematic might be hard to digest for the lactose intolerant.
Philadelphus a day ago
View PC info
Probably not a day-1 purchase, but I'll be watching it closely – from what I saw of what's been revealed so far I'm cautiously optimistic about this one.
Phlebiac a day ago
View PC info
I guess you can't reply/quote other posts any more? Part of the new UK restrictions? Anyway... it does look pretty sharp, but I think I'll wait for some of the additional content to come out and the price to go down a bit. I'm definitely glad to see a continued commitment to Linux support; if nothing else, it gives us something to compare/contrast the Proton support with.

Edit: Yeah, I see there's more info on the mandated enshittification:
https://www.gamingonlinux.com/forum/topic/6463/post_id=44362


Last edited by Phlebiac on 21 December 2024 at 11:44 pm UTC
Mountain Man a day ago
View PC info
I was wondering why I could no longer quote someone else's comment. The UK really wants to turn itself into a police state, doesn't it?
Adutchman a day ago
View PC info
I never pick up games on day one anymore, because you just can't trust that it will even run properly anymore, but I will buy it if it gets favourable reviews.
motang a day ago
View PC info
Those aren't any taxing requirements! Awesome.
pageround a day ago
View PC info
  • Supporter
To Eldaking's point about playing on integrated graphics, I agree and used to play Civ 5 on 'boardgame' mode where it was 2d and was clearer for me to play. Unciv has been a joy; i think i prefer lower-power graphics, i dont usually like to stress my systems. Anyway, the minimum requirements state a GTX 1060, which an integrated Radeon 890M should be about equivalent or slightly better. So we may not have many options now, but if they keep these minimums for ten years we'll be able to buy used laptops to play Civ 7 on! Now if i could just get the game on GOG or on DVDs.
wintermute a day ago
View PC info
  • Supporter
With the release date on a Saturday I may buy it at launch. Want to avoid the situation with Civ VI where the day it launched on Linux was (IIRC) a Thursday and my quick 'just check it works before I go to bed' led to me one more turning it until 6:30am and then having to head into work on just over an hour's sleep
rea987 21 hours ago
View PC info
Older games in the series had Aspyr Media responsible for the Linux and macOS versions, but it looks like this is an internal build this time as Aspyr have not been mentioned anywhere.

I genuinely wonder to what extend Aspyr and Feral's ports are Linux native. Well, at least Virtually Programming was somewhat transparent that their eON wrapper is used to translate Windows calls to Linux (or something like that) akin to Wine. While texting this I found that Feral's ports are shown as Feral3D in MangoHUD. IIRC, Feral's ports are rumoured to be called InDirectX (no idea if true or not). Anyway, it looks like those ports aren't exactly native, rather wrapped/translated similar to Wine. Yet, I failed to understand how come Feral's ports unable to play cross-platform multiplayer. Pity...

By the way, I am aware of other semi-native porting tools such as ToGL, Mono, dotnet, Unity (uses DLLs).


Last edited by rea987 on 22 December 2024 at 7:22 pm UTC
ElectricPrism 19 hours ago
View PC info
Civilization 6 graphics were abysmal.

7 looks better, but I will wait for reviews and definitely not be buying it at least until it is on sale if at all.

Be sure not to WrongSpeak™ thou, GoodVibes™ only or TFW 2K FireAxis yeet2oof
While you're here, please consider supporting GamingOnLinux on:

Reward Tiers: Patreon. Plain Donations: PayPal.

This ensures all of our main content remains totally free for everyone! Patreon supporters can also remove all adverts and sponsors! Supporting us helps bring good, fresh content. Without your continued support, we simply could not continue!

You can find even more ways to support us on this dedicated page any time. If you already are, thank you!
Login / Register

Register Forgot Login?
★ Support Us
Popular this week
Search or view by category
Contact
Buy Games
Buy games with our affiliate / partner links:
Misc