Every article tag can be clicked to get a list of all articles in that category. Every article tag also has an RSS feed! You can customize an RSS feed too!
We do often include affiliate links to earn us some pennies. See more here.

GE-Proton 9-21 released for Linux / Steam Deck bringing more game fixes

By -

GE-Proton 9-21 has been released as the community-maintained version of the Proton compatibility layer for running Windows games on Linux Desktop and Steam Deck. Confused on the Proton versions? Check out my up to date beginner's guide.

As a reminder: you should ideally stick with Valve's official Proton on Steam, unless you need specific fixes from GE-Proton. Since it has less testing, and less support, and it's easier to report bugs to Valve if you're using their Proton.

A lot of the changes come from the official Proton like improvements for modding and initial speech synthesis support in Proton Experimental and related projects. Here's all the changes from GE-Proton 9-21:

Upstream:

  • imported piper + PROTON_VOICE_FILES changes
  • imported misc proton game overrides
  • mono updated to 9.3.1
  • icu 64 and 32 bit changes imported
  • wine updated to latest bleeding edge
  • dxvk updated to latest git
  • dxvk-nvapi updated to latest upstream commit
  • vkd3d-proton updated to latest git
  • vkd3d switched from valve version to upstream wine version (same change was made upstream)

Patch:

  • Backported wine bug fix patch 56653 for GetLogicalProcessorInformation, fixes edge case crash on some systems for a few games, notably baldurs gate 3 and divinity original sin 2 (thanks mx-moth)

Protonfixes:

  • Add fix for dirt 3 outside of steam (thanks polluxau)
  • Remove no longer needed Disgaea 4 fix (thanks UsernamesAreNotMyThing)
  • Added fix for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shredders Revenge (thanks FranjeGueje)
  • Add fix for The Callisto Protocol (thanks FranjeGueje)
  • Remove redundant dinput8 overrides -- dinput8 is now default n,b in Proton Bleeding Edge (thanks Blisto91)
  • Add fix Bright Memory (thanks loathingKernel)
  • Disable Esync and Fsync for Supreme Commander (thanks UsernamesAreNotMyThing)
  • Added protonfix for SteamDeck=1 for Dauntless on steam


Pictured - The Callisto Protocol

Details above taken from the changelog on GitHub.

You can install GE-Proton with tools like ProtonUp-Qt.

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
Tags: Proton, Steam Deck, Misc, New Release, Open Source
10 Likes
About the author -
author picture
I am the owner of GamingOnLinux. After discovering Linux back in the days of Mandrake in 2003, I constantly checked on the progress of Linux until Ubuntu appeared on the scene and it helped me to really love it. You can reach me easily by emailing GamingOnLinux directly.
See more from me
Some you may have missed, popular articles from the last month:
2 comments

StalePopcorn 3 days ago
View PC info
I got excited until I figured that was The Callisto Protocol, I thought it was a fix for the Dead Space stuttering!
TheRiddick 3 days ago
View PC info
Has protonGE added frame gen yet? I remember it being quite far behind even Valve for a period.
Tested: FG works.


Last edited by TheRiddick on 14 December 2024 at 2:02 am UTC
While you're here, please consider supporting GamingOnLinux on:

Reward Tiers: Patreon. Plain Donations: PayPal.

This ensures all of our main content remains totally free for everyone! Patreon supporters can also remove all adverts and sponsors! Supporting us helps bring good, fresh content. Without your continued support, we simply could not continue!

You can find even more ways to support us on this dedicated page any time. If you already are, thank you!
Login / Register

Or login with...
Sign in with Steam
Social logins require cookies to stay logged in.
Register Forgot Login?
★ Support Us
Popular this week
Search or view by category
Contact
Buy Games
Buy games with our affiliate / partner links:
Latest Comments
Latest Forum Posts
Misc