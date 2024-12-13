GE-Proton 9-21 released for Linux / Steam Deck bringing more game fixes

GE-Proton 9-21 has been released as the community-maintained version of the Proton compatibility layer for running Windows games on Linux Desktop and Steam Deck. Confused on the Proton versions? Check out my up to date beginner's guide.

As a reminder: you should ideally stick with Valve's official Proton on Steam, unless you need specific fixes from GE-Proton. Since it has less testing, and less support, and it's easier to report bugs to Valve if you're using their Proton.

A lot of the changes come from the official Proton like improvements for modding and initial speech synthesis support in Proton Experimental and related projects. Here's all the changes from GE-Proton 9-21:

Upstream: imported piper + PROTON_VOICE_FILES changes

imported misc proton game overrides

mono updated to 9.3.1

icu 64 and 32 bit changes imported

wine updated to latest bleeding edge

dxvk updated to latest git

dxvk-nvapi updated to latest upstream commit

vkd3d-proton updated to latest git

vkd3d switched from valve version to upstream wine version (same change was made upstream) Patch: Backported wine bug fix patch 56653 for GetLogicalProcessorInformation, fixes edge case crash on some systems for a few games, notably baldurs gate 3 and divinity original sin 2 (thanks mx-moth) Protonfixes: Add fix for dirt 3 outside of steam (thanks polluxau)

Remove no longer needed Disgaea 4 fix (thanks UsernamesAreNotMyThing)

Added fix for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shredders Revenge (thanks FranjeGueje)

Add fix for The Callisto Protocol (thanks FranjeGueje)

Remove redundant dinput8 overrides -- dinput8 is now default n,b in Proton Bleeding Edge (thanks Blisto91)

Add fix Bright Memory (thanks loathingKernel)

Disable Esync and Fsync for Supreme Commander (thanks UsernamesAreNotMyThing)

Added protonfix for SteamDeck=1 for Dauntless on steam



Pictured - The Callisto Protocol

Details above taken from the changelog on GitHub.

You can install GE-Proton with tools like ProtonUp-Qt.