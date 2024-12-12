Inspired by Disco Elysium and Fallout, Weather Factory announce Travelling at Night

This could be a good one! Weather Factory developers of Cultist Simulator and BOOK OF HOURS just revealed their third game called Travelling at Night. A combat-free game inspired by CRPGs like Disco Elysium, Planescape: Torment, and Fallout 1+2. Much like their previous games it will have Native Linux support.

It's actually set in the same world as both Cultist Simulator and BOOK OF HOURS, although a standalone title. A dialogue-driven choices-matter combat-free CRPG with what they say has "forty-plus hours of notably replayable noir-myth narrative". Here you will guide "an occult carnival on a pilgrimage to locate buried power that could alter the balance of the Cold War". They love Disco Elysium so much they called it a Disco-like.

No trailer available yet so here's a couple of early screenshots:

Features:

CHOOSE your Career and Passions. Are you an exorcist driven by Sorrow, a stage magician seeking to feed your Appetite, or a physician who can't resist Curiosity?

EXPLORE the wonders and horrors of a Europe changed forever by the War in the World and the War in the Sun.

BUILD your character from sixteen very different skills. Dignity is essential for physicians who need to be taken seriously. Spivvery is the only way to ensure a hot meal in a cold world. Any writer will tell you that Sophistication is useful, somehow. And everyone knows Skolekosophy is the study of things that shouldn't be studied.

FIND Memories and Signs as you roam the ruins, or glean them from your conversations with NPCs. Use them to grow your Skills and Passions, developing your character along the lines that run shining into the dark.

CONSPIRE WITH OR BETRAY the Incorporates, the Ministries, the remortals of the old order. Sell them the power you've unearthed, keep it for yourself, or surrender it to something new.

COMBAT? No. After six years of war, there's been enough of that for now. But there are still plenty of ways to die, and as anyone who's lived through the War in the World can tell you, there's worse things than death.

CONCLUDE with your choice of alliance, consequence, destination. Uncover multiple endings; see the consequences of difficult decisions made from different motives in each playthrough.

Going to follow this one along with great interest. The style of it looks great and the story sounds like it could be quite exciting to play through.

