Nexus Mods new cross-platform app v0.7.1 released finally supporting upgrades - better modding for Linux / Steam Deck

This is a big one! The new and still in development cross-platform Nexus Mods app that has Linux support just released version 0.7.1 and you no longer have to remove everything to update.

What this means is that it's safe for a lot more people to jump in and start testing it, although game support is still limited to Baldur's Gate 3, Cyberpunk 2077, Stardew Valley and Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord for now. This release additionally expands the Linux support so Protontricks running via Flatpak is now supported.



Pictured - Nexus Mods App, Credit: Nexus Team

Some other bigger changes from this release include a facelift for the Load Order styling for Cyberpunk 2077 REDmods, the mod Collections feature also has a much improved flow and they say it's "up to 25x faster than Vortex at installing collections (depending on your internet speed and hardware)".

Even though the app now supports updates, they still say you need to remove any Collections this time "as they may not install properly", which hopefully won't be a problem from this release onwards.

Bug fixes in this release:

Fixed an issue counting the mods a user has installed when sending analytics.

Added a placeholder to the Games view when no games have been detected.

When enabling the Xbox Game Pass support option in settings, the app now correctly prompts a restart.

Fixed an issue where the first row of the Library/Installed Mods would sometimes be misaligned with the table headers (this was part of an Avalonia update).

Current known issues:

Stardew Valley (Native Linux version) is not detected when installed via Heroic Launcher on Linux. The Windows version of the game can be used instead until this issue is fixed.

When installing Collections that include bundled mods, it is not possible to fully download the collection due to a counting error. A fix for this is planned for the next release.

Bundled mods included with collections do not appear in the UI but are still applied to your game.

The success rating for collections is not showing the correct value.

The game version is not checked when adding a collection meaning you can install outdated mods without being warned.

The Library and Collections (WIP) pages are not filtered by game.

The "Switch View" option does not persist in the Library/Installed Mods view.

The "Load Order" heading toggle does not persist in the Load Order view.

You can download it for Linux (including Steam Deck) via the AppImage on the release page.