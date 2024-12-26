Proton Experimental updated with fixes for Marvel Rivals on Steam Deck / Linux and other game improvements

Over the festive period Valve released an update to Proton Experimental bringing in more game fixes for the likes of Marvel Rivals and other games on Steam Deck and Desktop Linux. There's also an update to the open source Xalia tool, which is used for getting gamepad input in launchers. Check out my Proton beginner's guide if you're confused.

For the update on December 24th these are listed as now playable with Proton:

Black Ink

Factorio

Factorio does have a Native Linux version that's nicely supported, but the point of Proton is to get everything possible worknig.

The Marvel Rivals improvements:

Improved rendering of Marvel Rivals launcher.

Fixed Marvel Rivals displaying OS/drivers out of date warning.



Pictured - Marvel Rivals

And all other changes:

Fixed Experimental regressions causing a black screen when using CRT shader in Eastward.

Fixed graphics scaling in Master Magistrate (Proton 9.0-2 regression).

Fixed Simulakros and Assassin's Creed Syndicate not launching on AMD systems due to NVAPI presence.

Enabled Xalia for Overlord, The TakeOver, Floppy Heroes, Whiskered Away, Himno, Survirus, The Adventure of Ninomae Ina'nis.

Updated Xalia to 0.4.5.

