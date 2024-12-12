Swordhaven: Iron Conspiracy is a party-based RPG from the devs of ATOM RPG now in Early Access

The ATOM RPG team have returned with another RPG, Swordhaven: Iron Conspiracy has started its time in Early Access if you're in need of a fresh party-based RPG to try out. Just like their previous games it has full Native Linux support too.
One for fans of the classics like Baldur's Gate 1, Icewind Dale and other Infinity Engine games.
More: "You take up the mantle of a lonely adventurer on their way to the barely explored land of Nova Drakonia. During your voyage, you are met by a dying man who trusts you with a peculiar artefact that will involve you in an adventure of a lifetime, and a plot that threatens everything you’ve ever known and loved."
Check out the release trailer below:
YouTube videos require cookies, you must accept their cookies to view. View cookie preferences.
Direct Link
Direct Link
Features:
- A flexible combat engine. Experience battle as a tactician in turn-based combat, or hasten the pace with the real-time with pause (RTwP) mode.
- A classless roleplaying system: each stat combination provides a unique gaming experience, distinctive dialogues, and novel ways to solve quests.
- A classics-inspired yet modern User Interface with large customization possibilities.
- A vast, nonlinear world filled with unique NPCs and multi-solution quests that reward exploration, always offering alternative approaches to satisfy any character build.
- Dozens of hours of exploration, from quiet village hamlets to hidden temples of the ancients, horrid crypts, bizarre dungeons, and otherworldly locales…
Some you may have missed, popular articles from the last month:
4 comments
ATOM RPG was not a bad game, but little undercooked and it wasn't well balanced. As a talk yourself out character you had it pretty tough in some cases as the game didn't always allow you to do that. And I remember how I needed to find a guide for the boss fight at the end of the game as it was almost ridiculously difficult for a melee oriented character.
For now I have plenty of RPGs to sing my hours into (Tyranny, Wasteland 3, Warhammer 40k: Rogue Trader) so I will probably pass this one. But it looks at least promising.
For now I have plenty of RPGs to sing my hours into (Tyranny, Wasteland 3, Warhammer 40k: Rogue Trader) so I will probably pass this one. But it looks at least promising.
2 Likes, Who?
"Nova Drakonia" . . . Well that doesn't sound cliched at all.
1 Likes, Who?
I'm playing Trudograd right now! And I've had this game on my wishlist since they released an alpha stage demo a while back. Will definitely get this on release.
0 Likes
Atom RPG wasn't bad at all and this one looks even more interesting to me, so I'll probably buy it as a Christmas gift for myself. ;) I only wish it was a full release, rather than early access.
I am currently playing "Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord", which is pretty good but my no.1 crpg for 2024 is almost certain to be "SKALD: Against the Black Priory".
Simply amazing, how such a small production could rival many aaa-level rpgs in storytelling & atmosphere, with addictive gameplay to boot.
Next year..."KCD II" will most likely keep me occupied for February and (hopefully) a bit into March.
I am currently playing "Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord", which is pretty good but my no.1 crpg for 2024 is almost certain to be "SKALD: Against the Black Priory".
Simply amazing, how such a small production could rival many aaa-level rpgs in storytelling & atmosphere, with addictive gameplay to boot.
Next year..."KCD II" will most likely keep me occupied for February and (hopefully) a bit into March.
1 Likes, Who?
See more from me