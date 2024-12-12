Swordhaven: Iron Conspiracy is a party-based RPG from the devs of ATOM RPG now in Early Access

The ATOM RPG team have returned with another RPG, Swordhaven: Iron Conspiracy has started its time in Early Access if you're in need of a fresh party-based RPG to try out. Just like their previous games it has full Native Linux support too.

One for fans of the classics like Baldur's Gate 1, Icewind Dale and other Infinity Engine games.

More: "You take up the mantle of a lonely adventurer on their way to the barely explored land of Nova Drakonia. During your voyage, you are met by a dying man who trusts you with a peculiar artefact that will involve you in an adventure of a lifetime, and a plot that threatens everything you’ve ever known and loved."

Check out the release trailer below:

Features:

A flexible combat engine. Experience battle as a tactician in turn-based combat, or hasten the pace with the real-time with pause (RTwP) mode.

A classless roleplaying system: each stat combination provides a unique gaming experience, distinctive dialogues, and novel ways to solve quests.

A classics-inspired yet modern User Interface with large customization possibilities.

A vast, nonlinear world filled with unique NPCs and multi-solution quests that reward exploration, always offering alternative approaches to satisfy any character build.

Dozens of hours of exploration, from quiet village hamlets to hidden temples of the ancients, horrid crypts, bizarre dungeons, and otherworldly locales…

Swordhaven: Iron Conspiracy | Release Date: 11th December 2024 Official links and where to buy from: GOG

Steam