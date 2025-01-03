Medal of Honor: Allied Assault open source remake new Beta gets lots of fixes

I'm genuinely looking forward to replaying through Medal of Honor: Allied Assault and the expansions thanks to the open source OpenMoHAA project that just put out a new Beta release. It works cross-platform across Linux, macOS and Windows.

The OpenMoHAA project aims to keep the classic FPS alive on modern platforms with plenty of improvements and fixes.

On January 2nd, v0.81.0-beta was released bringing these highlights:

4K HUD support (HUD and UI elements are scaled for resolutions above 1920x1080).

Audio IMA-ADPCM WAV support (sea sounds in the d-day mission landing, subpen sound in Flughafen MP map...).

FOV is now adjusted based on the aspect ratio.

Lot of bugfixes (AI, gameplay/round, mods/scripts, issues in long matches, UI...).

A really impressive project, the game is already very playable thanks to it! You do need to own a copy of Medal of Honor: Allied Assault to run it which you can find on GOG.com. You can then install it easily on Linux with the Heroic Games Launcher and just drop OpenMoHAA into the installed folder and run it.

Full changelog, click me Highlights 4K HUD support (HUD and UI elements are scaled for resolutions above 1920x1080)

Audio IMA-ADPCM WAV support (sea sounds in the d-day mission landing, subpen sound in Flughafen MP map...)

FOV is now adjusted based on the aspect ratio

Lot of bugfixes (AI, gameplay/round, mods/scripts, issues in long matches, UI...) General Don't execute newconfig.cfg anymore as it overrides graphical settings

Fixed letters with diacritic not being parsed nor displayed correctly in Spearhead and Breakthrough

Fixed a crash that would occur on some custom maps with a lot of grid patches (increased MAX_PATCH_PLANES )

) Fixed a rare crash that would occur when rendering static models under certain configurations

Fixed a stack overflow crash that would occur with a name of more than 30 characters

Some errors that show in console will only print in developer mode now ( developer set to 1), as those are not relevant for the end-user

set to 1), as those are not relevant for the end-user The unnamedsoldier.cfg configuration file will be used as a template for creating the omconfig.cfg configuration file if the latter doesn't exist Client Added support for smaller lightmaps (BSP files having _sml suffix). Smaller lightmaps are enabled at startup when the texture detail is set to Low and if the map supports it (single-player levels of Spearhead and Breakthrough), useful for old low-end hardware

suffix). Smaller lightmaps are enabled at startup when the texture detail is set to and if the map supports it (single-player levels of Spearhead and Breakthrough), useful for old low-end hardware Added a new variable to customize the FOV client-side cg_fov (defaults to 80), the FOV is no longer an ephemeral server-side setting

(defaults to 80), the FOV is no longer an ephemeral server-side setting Fixed the client getting stuck in the loading screen when disconnected due to an error

Fixed the client loading the map twice when the server restarts and change map immediately

Fixed the first person model not matching the player model

The FOV is automatically adjusted depending on the aspect ratio Audio The OpenAL library has been updated to version 1.24.1. Added support for IMA-ADPCM Wave sound files (4-bit compressed sound). Sounds such as sea waves (in the d-day landing mission) and subpen are now played accordingly User interface Automatically scale UI and HUD for resolutions above 1920x1080 (support for 2K and above). UI and HUD elements no longer look tiny on 4K resolutions

Fixed an issue when resizing an in-game window, the window would stop being resized when the mouse was rapidly moving

Fixed huddraw elements being wrongly positioned on wide screen when elements have virtualscale enabled

Fixed pulldown menus being improperly focused and activated at the same time

Fixed the crosshair being too small or hidden when a lower Texture Detail value ( r_picmip ) is set

value ( ) is set Properly handle long strings in the chat message box and in the game message box Server Fixed the result of the status command which prevented tools like Advanced Security from getting IP addresses (note: Advanced Security doesn't support IPv6 addresses)

command which prevented tools like from getting IP addresses (note: doesn't support IPv6 addresses) Fixed an issue where connecting clients would disconnect with the error tried to parse cg message without cgame loaded . This issue occurs in original 1.11, but was fixed in original 2.0 (Spearhead and Breakthrough) Game Module AI & MP bots Fixed singleplayer AI not aiming at the enemy while taking cover

Fixed singleplayer AI not dropping weapons if forcedropweapon is set on the sentient and weapon drops are disabled in the level (should be better for Breakthrough single-player maps)

Fixed a random crash that would occur when using multiplayer bots

Improved multiplayer bot logic Chat Fixed game messages not having a newline

Fixed letters with accents not displaying in the chat box Gameplay Fixed doors closing immediately when blocked (this bug also occurs in the original game)

Fixed smoke grenades not reapparing when loading from save

Fixed vehicle tank tandem causing a crash when a single turret was attached

Make players non-solid when they're a passenger in a vehicle (fixes players getting hit/damaged by the moving vehicle)

Prevent the player from going out of the maximum world bounds in noclip mode (as in mohaas/mohaab)

Prevent the player from shooting silently by firing and dropping the weapon at the exact same time (this is trick is possible in the original game)

When a door is blocked (voluntarily by a player or not), it will now try to open again in the other direction, to make the door not impossible to open (this is also an issue in the original game) Multiplayer Fixed a bug that would make the player die or spawn with no inventory. This occurs when getting killed and respawning immediately (this bug also occurs in the original game)

Fixed an issue where remote clients would lose track of other clients team that have changed their name

Fixed players getting the score from previous maps if they reconnect at the right moment (this bug also occurs in the original game)

Fixed players deaths (or total kills) being added twice in round-based matches

Fixed spawn metrics being terrible in FFA (like players respawning right behind other players)

Fixed teamkill kick not displayed in Spearhead and Breakthrough

Fixed the match not ending after the clock reached 0:00 in round-based games Scripts Fixed an infinite loop that would very rarely occur when an entity is removed from script (this can also occur in the original game)

Fixed script lexer errors (this occured mainly for custom maps/mods)

Fixed unusual issues that could occur in mods during very long matches (e.g., over 24 hours) due to floating-point precision loss in script wait times. For example with JVMF (recoil emulation), ammo would be randomly consumed when firing

See more on the GitHub page.