Confused on Steam Play and Proton? Be sure to check out our guide.
We do often include affiliate links to earn us some pennies. See more here.

Selaco won IndieDB's 2024 Indie of the Year Award plus a big sales milestone was hit

By -

The epic retro-fuelled shooter Selaco managed to win an award as IndieDB crowned it their 2024 Indie of the Year and it seems overall the game has done really well on sales.

Selaco had some tough competition over on IndieDB with it beating the likes of Palworld, Balatro and Hades II. Nice to see one of my favourite shooters getting the recognition it deserves.

Additionally, writing on Bluesky, the developers announced it's managed to cross over 100,000 sales. In a follow-up post on Bluesky the developer noted how it has blown past their expectations. They said:

Our goal was to hit 25,000 in the first 12 months. Somehow, we managed to achieve 4x that amount in just half the time. We went without a publisher, placing all our faith in the game itself, and our the community to help spread the word. You delivered and we're grateful!

Congrats to the team at Altered Orbit Studios. Can't wait to see the next part of the campaign for Selaco to see what they add into it.

Selaco has Native Linux support and is Steam Deck Verified.

Selaco | Release Date: 31st May 2024

Official links and where to buy from:

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
Tags: Early Access, Native Linux, Steam Deck, FPS, Indie Game, Steam | Apps: Selaco
9 Likes
About the author -
author picture
I am the owner of GamingOnLinux. After discovering Linux back in the days of Mandrake in 2003, I constantly checked on the progress of Linux until Ubuntu appeared on the scene and it helped me to really love it. You can reach me easily by emailing GamingOnLinux directly. You can also follow my personal adventures on Bluesky.
See more from me
Some you may have missed, popular articles from the last month:
You can also find comments for this article on social media: Mastodon
All posts need to follow our rules. For users logged in: please hit the Report Flag icon on any post that breaks the rules or contains illegal / harmful content. Guest readers can email us for any issues.
3 comments Subscribe

R Daneel Olivaw a day ago
View PC info
  • Supporter
This has honestly been one of the MOST difficult games to not play during ea. I keep telling myself "wait for release" but ................. omg.
Lanz a day ago
View PC info
This game knocks the competition out of the park.
dvd 20 hours ago
View PC info
This has honestly been one of the MOST difficult games to not play during ea. I keep telling myself "wait for release" but ................. omg.

Yeah, you are missing out. The campaign is obviously not finished, they will be making new content, but what's there is not buggy at all. I didn't expect a DoomGZ game to blow my mind away, but this one defied my expectations. Gorgeous and fun game.
While you're here, please consider supporting GamingOnLinux on:

Reward Tiers: Patreon. Plain Donations: PayPal.

This ensures all of our main content remains totally free for everyone! Patreon supporters can also remove all adverts and sponsors! Supporting us helps bring good, fresh content. Without your continued support, we simply could not continue!

You can find even more ways to support us on this dedicated page any time. If you already are, thank you!
Login / Register

Register Forgot Login?
★ Support Us
Popular this week
Search or view by category
Contact
Buy Games
Buy games with our affiliate / partner links:
Misc