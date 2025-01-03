Selaco won IndieDB's 2024 Indie of the Year Award plus a big sales milestone was hit

The epic retro-fuelled shooter Selaco managed to win an award as IndieDB crowned it their 2024 Indie of the Year and it seems overall the game has done really well on sales.

Selaco had some tough competition over on IndieDB with it beating the likes of Palworld, Balatro and Hades II. Nice to see one of my favourite shooters getting the recognition it deserves.

Additionally, writing on Bluesky, the developers announced it's managed to cross over 100,000 sales. In a follow-up post on Bluesky the developer noted how it has blown past their expectations. They said:

Our goal was to hit 25,000 in the first 12 months. Somehow, we managed to achieve 4x that amount in just half the time. We went without a publisher, placing all our faith in the game itself, and our the community to help spread the word. You delivered and we're grateful!

Congrats to the team at Altered Orbit Studios. Can't wait to see the next part of the campaign for Selaco to see what they add into it.

Selaco has Native Linux support and is Steam Deck Verified.

Selaco | Release Date: 31st May 2024 Official links and where to buy from: Steam