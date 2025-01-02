Check out our Monthly Survey Page to see what our users are running.
Veloren the free and open source action-adventure RPG update 0.17 brings plenty new to explore

Inspired by games like Cube World, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Dwarf Fortress and Minecraft - Veloren has a new release out now. After many months of work there's a lot new in this release for the free and open source game that continues to impress.

Some of the additions in the 0.17 release include:

  • Hammer skill tree rework.
  • Recipe system.
  • New enemies: Hydra, Karkatha, Cactids, Goblins and Legooms.
  • Dungeon reworks completed: Cultist, Myrmidon, Sahagin.
  • New worldgen structures: Terracotta, Dwarven Mines and Vampire Castle dungeons; farm plots, more airship docks, glider courses.
  • Plugins can now define NPCs.
  • Airshipper (the launcher) will now display the player counts on the server browser.
  • Switched audio framework to Kira.
  • Many balance improvements.

Full changelog on GitLab. You can also see their release party livestream on YouTube. Plenty more to come as detailed in the most recent development update blog post.

It's still considered a "pre-alpha" but it's very playable and has an active community.

Veloren

Official links and where to buy from:

