As Epic Games continue ignoring Linux / Steam Deck for Fortnite they're putting it on Windows Arm

By -
Last updated: 14 Mar 2025 at 1:58 pm UTC

Ignoring one smaller market while gleefully supporting another, Epic Games have announced they're getting Fortnite along with Epic Online Services Anti-Cheat on Windows Arm.

Announced March 13th by Epic Games in a news post they said:

We are working with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. to add Windows on Snapdragon support to Epic Online Services Anti-Cheat, also known as Easy Anti-Cheat, and make Fortnite available for Windows on Snapdragon devices later this year. This will help developers bring more games to more devices.

Worth noting that Epic's Easy Anti-Cheat does support Linux (including Steam Deck with SteamOS Linux), and there's many games that are supported (check out our dedicated anti-cheat section). However, EAC doesn't support the kernel-level side of it on Linux, which has resulted in a number of games actually removing support like Apex Legends.

Tim Sweeney of Epic Games previously said back in late 2023 that it wouldn't make sense to support Fortnite on Steam Deck until it has "tens of millions of users". I still have my doubts Epic will ever do it, even if the amount of Steam Deck users and SteamOS devices (with a public SteamOS Beta coming) continue to increase, since Epic firmly see Valve as a competitor with their Epic Games Store. Not that the Epic Store is actually doing well, as it continues coasting on revenue from Fortnite while seeing a cut in third-party game spending.

Still, money talks, and what Sweeney said does still make sense purely from a business standpoint — they want to see the big bucks come in from each platform they add. Especially when Epic have others to keep happy like Tencent, Disney, Sony and more who have invested in them. Windows overall is already big, and Windows on Arm is likely to get bigger quite quickly with Epic noting it's a "rapidly growing segment of the PC gaming market".

Who knows, maybe Epic and Sweeney will prove me wrong one day and actually get Fortnite on Linux platforms. For that, we need those millions of users, and our only hope clearly is Valve for that. So I do hope we get a Steam Deck 2 and eventually a proper living room box. Valve did only just reveal that 330 million hours were played on Steam Deck in 2024 up 64% from 2023 so there's plenty of hope there.

Tags: Anti-Cheat, ARM, Editorial, Epic Games, Misc
hardpenguin 3 days ago
I remember back when I worked at GOG.com (CD Projekt group) they announced internally they might release a version of Gwent card game for Windows Phone but not for Linux 😛

The industry works in mysterious and quite silly ways.
dziadulewicz 3 days ago
For that, we need those millions of users

Or just wait for Sweeney be removed, replaced by a person who'll gladly accept also the money of Linux gamers. Sweeney is nothing but pants
grigi 3 days ago
  • Supporter Plus
Issue is Sweeny doesn't own his own company anymore. Investors own it, and they only care about getting dividends or even better, buybacks, every quarter.
Pyrate 2 days ago
You're telling me they believ there are more players on those business windows ARM laptops, than Steam Deck owners who are in fact videogame players? Epic and co are hilarious.
Mohandevir 2 days ago
As Epic Games continue ignoring Linux...
... I'll continue to ignore them. Simple as that.

Edit: Seriously, I don't feel like I'm missing much. Meaning... Missing anything.


Last edited by Mohandevir on 14 Mar 2025 at 12:47 pm UTC
legluondunet 2 days ago
I prefer to buy my games on Steam than obtain them freely on Epic, I boycott Epic Store, I prefer to give my money to a game store that supports Linux.
Lachu 2 days ago
Epic does the same as Steam and Google (with Android). They try to create market instead conquer another. Nintendo does the same with Wii. Why Epic should compete with Valve on Linux? They decided to build one's position on Windows ARM. I think it is some sort of risk, because I think Windows is rather tied to Intel/AMD and Windows users would not change anything. But maybe it is good step, as Google, Valve and Nintendo shown?
finaldest 2 days ago
Would NOT use Epic even if they offered me a million quid.

Even if Epic games decided to fully support linux and offer 100's of free games I would still NOT use their service. Would never want to support such a toxic company and this article just proves my point. They would rather support a non existent platform out of spite just to stick it to Linux users.
Tuxee 2 days ago
To be honest, I prefer buying games on Epic Games now. Steam is the only proprietary user space application I use and I'd definitely like to get rid of it. With Epic Games, I don't have that problem at all. I can simply download and play via Minigalaxy, legendary or HGL for example.

Interesting. And the games you bought on Epic and which are running on your machine are not proprietary user space applications?

Seriously, this must be the most awkward "justification" I've heard in a long time. To sum it up: You are running Linux because you are oh so deeply into this open source philosophy and therefore despise the company which frequently and substantially fosters your open source ecosystem BUT shop instead on a company's store who openly fights your open source operating system. What puts the cherry on the cake is of course that Valve is the main reason why you can actually play your Epic-obtained Windows games on your open source OS.

Did I get that right?
Mohandevir 2 days ago
Manmade509... New User... Are you even a Linux user or just a Troll?
pb 2 days ago
Arm? Best I can do is flip them a finger.
Kimyrielle 2 days ago
Seriously, I don't feel like I'm missing much. Meaning... Missing anything.

Same here. I don't think I will ever play any game made by Epic, as I am just not into shooters. Problem is that Fortnite IS a very popular game, and having it run in Linux would remove one obstacle for people to switch. Keep in mind we're living in a time and age when people largely ignore new games and play popular existing ones for years instead. Fortnite is one of these.
tfk 2 days ago
I don't do business with a company which is actively blocking Linux.
dimko 2 days ago
CD project Red and Epic can both go and hand handle themselves.
poiuz 2 days ago
I remember back when I worked at GOG.com (CD Projekt group) they announced internally they might release a version of Gwent card game for Windows Phone but not for Linux 😛

The industry works in mysterious and quite silly ways.
Except, Windows Phone sold a lot of devices (Lumia alone: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Microsoft_Lumia#Sales ).

Granted, not all of them were "gamers" but there were a lot devices by other manufacturers, too. In comparison, Steam Deck sales seem to be abysmal.

What puts the cherry on the cake is of course that Valve is the main reason why you can actually play your Epic-obtained Windows games on your open source OS.
That's not true. Wine is the main reason we can actually play Windows games on our system. That's really disrespectful to ignore the almost 32 years of development history. Without Wine, DXVK & Proton are nothing.
robvv 2 days ago
Manmade509: With Epic Games, I don't have that problem at all. I can simply download and play via Minigalaxy, legendary or HGL for example.

Indeed. Remind me: which major company sponsors wine/Proton and makes it possible for you to play your Epic Games on Linux? I've noticed a couple of users of this site who seem to have a problem with Valve/Steam but are happy to use their product to make gaming possible.
Kimyrielle 2 days ago
That's not true. Wine is the main reason we can actually play Windows games on our system. That's really disrespectful to ignore the almost 32 years of development history. Without Wine, DXVK & Proton are nothing.

While WINE is certainly the basis without we wouldn't have Proton, remember that WINE absolutely stunk at running games before Valve chimed in. The statement is still true - without Valve we wouldn't be able to run the vast majority of Windows games as flawlessly as we can do today.
poiuz 2 days ago
While WINE is certainly the basis without we wouldn't have Proton, remember that WINE absolutely stunk at running games before Valve chimed in.
Gallium Nine existed long before DXVK & showed what was possible. I'm certain something like DXVK would've been developed anyway. Maybe a lot slower, but I'd would've been done (maybe the route Zink took - Gallium Nine/Ten/Eleven via Vulkan).

The statement is still true - without Valve we wouldn't be able to run the vast majority of Windows games as flawlessly as we can do today.
The only fact we know: Without Wine there is no Proton. What would've been developed we can only assume.
LoudTechie 2 days ago
@Pyrate good observation.
They can't rule Linux gaming.
Valve is already on that path.
They can't rule x86 gaming Valve already does.
They can't rule Mac gaming, Apple does(they're a bad king, but still a king).
Releasing your own console is a risky business.
ARM Windows provides yet untried ground.
ElectricPrism 2 days ago
Epic _BIG_ MAD

Some people just REALLY love the state and kissing boots.

Vote with your dollar.
