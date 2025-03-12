Machine Mind blends real-time action with survival and RTS elements to make a fun mix

Chudo-Yudo Games are working on Machine Mind, an interesting mixture of strategy and action genres blended together. There's a demo available to try with Linux support, along with an expanded playtest.

Set on a barren world after some sort of nuclear war following a virus that swept the planet (that sounds familiar…), Earth has become a wasteland filled with raiders. Your ship has crash-landed, and now you have to survive. Here though, your consciousness was stored in some sort of computer system, so you take control of a customizable vehicle and go on your way to build it up and create a base of operations. The game appears to be about you surviving long enough, so that you can launch yourself back into space.

Check out the trailer:

There's a lot of customizable vehicle action games, but not many blend in the strategy side of it like this too. An interesting mixture that I'm definitely keen to see more from and the demo worked great.

Highlights:

Crafting: Create weapons, modules and equipment from the resources you gather to improve your vehicles and fortify your base.

Building: Reconstruct dilapidated bases, build fortifications and facilities to ensure your survival in the dangerous environment.

Fighting: Join exciting battles against raiders and bosses by using advanced weapons and combat modules.

Modular machines: Build and modify your rovers using various modules to attune them to different tasks, from resource gathering to fighting.

Tactical control: Plan your actions and assign roles to your vehicles to maintain your strategy.

Automation: Assign transport rovers to complete various objectives like gathering, building and defence by using strategic game mechanics.

Survival in extreme conditions: Face not just your enemies, but forces of nature, such as sandstorms and radiation.

Exploration of different biomes: Navigate various locations, from deserts to abandoned factories, each full of resources, enemies and secrets.