Every article tag can be clicked to get a list of all articles in that category. Every article tag also has an RSS feed! You can customize an RSS feed too!
We do often include affiliate links to earn us some pennies. See more here.

Machine Mind blends real-time action with survival and RTS elements to make a fun mix

By -
Last updated: 12 Mar 2025 at 1:39 pm UTC

Chudo-Yudo Games are working on Machine Mind, an interesting mixture of strategy and action genres blended together. There's a demo available to try with Linux support, along with an expanded playtest.

Set on a barren world after some sort of nuclear war following a virus that swept the planet (that sounds familiar…), Earth has become a wasteland filled with raiders. Your ship has crash-landed, and now you have to survive. Here though, your consciousness was stored in some sort of computer system, so you take control of a customizable vehicle and go on your way to build it up and create a base of operations. The game appears to be about you surviving long enough, so that you can launch yourself back into space.

Check out the trailer:

YouTube Thumbnail
YouTube videos require cookies, you must accept their cookies to view. View cookie preferences.
Accept Cookies & Show   Direct Link

There's a lot of customizable vehicle action games, but not many blend in the strategy side of it like this too. An interesting mixture that I'm definitely keen to see more from and the demo worked great.

Highlights:

  • Crafting: Create weapons, modules and equipment from the resources you gather to improve your vehicles and fortify your base.
  • Building: Reconstruct dilapidated bases, build fortifications and facilities to ensure your survival in the dangerous environment.
  • Fighting: Join exciting battles against raiders and bosses by using advanced weapons and combat modules.
  • Modular machines: Build and modify your rovers using various modules to attune them to different tasks, from resource gathering to fighting.
  • Tactical control: Plan your actions and assign roles to your vehicles to maintain your strategy.
  • Automation: Assign transport rovers to complete various objectives like gathering, building and defence by using strategic game mechanics.
  • Survival in extreme conditions: Face not just your enemies, but forces of nature, such as sandstorms and radiation.
  • Exploration of different biomes: Navigate various locations, from deserts to abandoned factories, each full of resources, enemies and secrets.

Machine Mind

Official links:

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
Tags: Native Linux, Action, Demo, Indie Game, RTS, Steam, Strategy, Upcoming | Apps: Machine Mind
4 Likes
About the author -
author picture
I am the owner of GamingOnLinux. After discovering Linux back in the days of Mandrake in 2003, I constantly checked on the progress of Linux until Ubuntu appeared on the scene and it helped me to really love it. You can reach me easily by emailing GamingOnLinux directly. You can also follow my personal adventures on Bluesky.
See more from me
Some you may have missed, popular articles from the last month:
You can also find comments for this article on social media: Mastodon
All posts need to follow our rules. For users logged in: please hit the Report Flag icon on any post that breaks the rules or contains illegal / harmful content. Guest readers can email us for any issues.
No comments yet! Subscribe

While you're here, please consider supporting GamingOnLinux on:

Reward Tiers: Patreon. Plain Donations: PayPal.

This ensures all of our main content remains totally free for everyone! Patreon supporters can also remove all adverts and sponsors! Supporting us helps bring good, fresh content. Without your continued support, we simply could not continue!

You can find even more ways to support us on this dedicated page any time. If you already are, thank you!
Login / Register

Register Forgot Login?
★ Support Us
Popular this week
Search or view by category
Contact
Latest Guides
SteamOSHow to set, change and reset your SteamOS / Steam Deck desktop sudo password
By Liam Dawe,
Decky LoaderHow to set up Decky Loader on Steam Deck / SteamOS for easy plugins
By Liam Dawe,
> View more Tips & Guides
Latest Comments
Buy Games
Buy games with our affiliate / partner links:
Misc