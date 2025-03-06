MangoHud performance overlay v0.8.1 reworks FPS metrics, adds FEX stats, fixes bugs

Another new release is available for MangoHud, the Linux gaming overlay, which is also used for the performance stats on Steam Deck. This is a small follow-up release to the bigger MangoHud v0.8 released earlier in February.

Here's the main changes:

Changes Added Elbrus CPU temperature support.

fps_metrics has been reworked and should be more accurate now.

fex_stats displays developer stats for FEX emulator. Fixes A common crash caused by a race condition due to uninitialized GPUs.

libxkb wasn't being added as dependency for x11.

params: option 4 was displaying things that Steam Deck doesn't have sensors for.

crash when using nvidia and libnvctrl was not present on the system.

amdgpu: memory clock and graphics clock was not being collected correctly. sysfs node for power usage was incorrect. vram was not being correctly collected for APUs.





Pictured - Core Keeper with MangoHud Horizontal Layout

See more on the GitHub.