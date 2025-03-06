Be sure to follow us on Google News!
MangoHud performance overlay v0.8.1 reworks FPS metrics, adds FEX stats, fixes bugs

By -

Another new release is available for MangoHud, the Linux gaming overlay, which is also used for the performance stats on Steam Deck. This is a small follow-up release to the bigger MangoHud v0.8 released earlier in February.

Here's the main changes:

Changes

  • Added Elbrus CPU temperature support.
  • fps_metrics has been reworked and should be more accurate now.
  • fex_stats displays developer stats for FEX emulator.

Fixes

  • A common crash caused by a race condition due to uninitialized GPUs.
  • libxkb wasn't being added as dependency for x11.
  • params: option 4 was displaying things that Steam Deck doesn't have sensors for.
  • crash when using nvidia and libnvctrl was not present on the system.
  • amdgpu:
    • memory clock and graphics clock was not being collected correctly.
    • sysfs node for power usage was incorrect.
    • vram was not being correctly collected for APUs.


Pictured - Core Keeper with MangoHud Horizontal Layout

See more on the GitHub.

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
Tags: Misc, New Release, Open Source
Stella a day ago
This is so cool!
R Daneel Olivaw a day ago
I've never used mangohud (I just use the built in kde plasma perf monitor + steam's built in fps display) but does this mean mangohud was reporting the wrong fps values before this update?
mrdeathjr a day ago
In my case runs ok with mesa 25.1 (testing with xemu)

https://i.imgur.com/5OWIOJy.png

