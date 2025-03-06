MangoHud performance overlay v0.8.1 reworks FPS metrics, adds FEX stats, fixes bugs

Another new release is available for MangoHud, the Linux gaming overlay, which is also used for the performance stats on Steam Deck. This is a small follow-up release to the bigger MangoHud v0.8 released earlier in February.
Here's the main changes:
Changes
- Added Elbrus CPU temperature support.
- fps_metrics has been reworked and should be more accurate now.
-
fex_statsdisplays developer stats for FEX emulator.
Fixes
- A common crash caused by a race condition due to uninitialized GPUs.
- libxkb wasn't being added as dependency for x11.
- params: option 4 was displaying things that Steam Deck doesn't have sensors for.
- crash when using nvidia and libnvctrl was not present on the system.
- amdgpu:
- memory clock and graphics clock was not being collected correctly.
- sysfs node for power usage was incorrect.
- vram was not being correctly collected for APUs.
Pictured - Core Keeper with MangoHud Horizontal Layout
See more on the GitHub.
This is so cool!
I've never used mangohud (I just use the built in kde plasma perf monitor + steam's built in fps display) but does this mean mangohud was reporting the wrong fps values before this update?
In my case runs ok with mesa 25.1 (testing with xemu)
https://i.imgur.com/5OWIOJy.png
