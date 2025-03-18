Stardew Valley modding on Linux / Steam Deck takes a step with the Nexus Mods app

The team at Nexus Mods have released a new version of their open source and cross-platform Nexus Mods app, with Stardew Valley modding now considered close to being ready for everyone. Eventually, this app will replace the Vortex app, once it's ready and supports more games.

Release 0.8.2 has added in a new "Unsupported Games" flag, with Stardew Valley currently the only one not hidden away. With Cyberpunk 2077, Baldur's Gate 3 and Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord placed behind this new option as they're not quite ready for everyone (but still work rather well). One of their team mentioned to me this is a soft launch, and as long as it goes well it will eventually be recommended as your main mod manager for Stardew Valley.



Pictured - Nexus App 0.8.2.0

A lot more that's actually new with this release including better game detection and versioning, an external changes page to help you track everything and remove any problem files being tracked, improvements to the mod Collections feature, Stardew Valley mods that are packaged without a top-level folder will now install correctly, more information added to the Health Check diagnostics for Stardew Valley and various bug fixes.

Changelog, click me More Features Collections from Nexus Mods are now installed in a read-only state to ensure the collection is as the curator intended it. Cloning and editing collections will be added in future.

The Collection Download page now includes an Instructions tab with both collection and mod instructions.

Collections can now be removed from loadout without deleting them from the Library using the menu option in the header.

The header has been redesigned to be more compact.

The Settings UI has been updated to match the latest brand guidelines.

Stardew Valley mods that are packaged without a top-level folder will now install correctly.

Added more information to the Health Check diagnostics for Stardew Valley. Technical Changes All games except Stardew Valley have been moved behind the "Unsupported Games" flag in Settings. If you were modding Cyberpunk, Baldur's Gate 3 or Mount & Blade II:Bannerlord in a previous release, you will need to enable this option to continue managing your mods.

The app can now differentiate between a mod installed as part of a collection and the same mod installed directly from the Library.

When installing collections for Stardew Valley, any unrecognised mods are now installed relative to the "Mods" folder instead of the game folder.

Conflicting mods within a collection are now installed in an order that respects the rules set by the curator.

Large numbers are now displayed with comma separation or abbreviations.

File sizes now only show decimal places above 1GB.

Edits to mod files are now saved to External Changes instead of merging into the source mod.

Added a new "Give Feedback" button to the bottom of the main window.

When two different versions of the same SMAPI mod are installed into the loadout, diagnostics will use the most up to date version to display messages.

Errors communicating with the SMAPI server will now silently be recorded in the logs rather than showing a pop up. Bug Fixes Mod updates now correctly show the number of mod files with updates rather than the number of new versions between the current and latest releases.

The left menu now displays the correct name of a collection if the internal manifest and website don't match.

A Command Prompt window will no longer be open behind the app on Windows.

The Success Rating for a collection now shows the correct value.

If a collection has less than 3 votes on the Success Rating, it shows as grey instead of red.

Collections with no required mods can now be installed.

Fixed multiple places where the app UI would freeze when making large numbers of changes in quick succession.

Fixed an issue where the workspace could be broken by a saved page no longer being available.

Fixed an issue where the SMAPI version and game version comparison diagnostic was not running correctly. Known Issues The sort order for some columns does not work as expected.

The game version is not checked when adding a collection meaning you can install outdated mods without being warned.

The table header sorting and collapsible section states are not saved and reset each time the view is loaded.

There's some niggling issues with the app loading times on Linux though. Depending on what you have installed and how the Nexus Mods app searches for things and sets everything up, you may have a few minutes to wait. I've reported it and they're looking into it.



Pictured - Nexus App 0.8.2.0, with some Stardew Valley mods added

Really pleased to see the progress on this. Having a proper full mod manager supported on Linux (and so Steam Deck) like this will remove a big pain point for players wanting to expanding their games.

More info on the GitHub page. For Linux / Steam Deck, look for the AppImage on the releases page.