War Thunder major Hornet's Sting update adds Ray Tracing for AMD and intel GPUs

By -
Last updated: 18 Mar 2025 at 2:38 pm UTC

War Thunder has been updated with the first major expansion of 2025. Titled Hornet’s Sting it adds in Ray Tracing support for AMD and Intel GPUs. There's but coming though.

But…not in the Native Linux version. Ray Tracing, and multiple upscalers, are only available via DirectX 12 and not their Vulkan renderer. So unless you play with Proton, you're getting left further behind on this one. That said, Proton doesn't appear to actually work properly for it right now either.

At least on my AMD Radeon 6800 XT system, the latest Proton 9.0-4 makes the latest update unplayable with graphics missing all over the place. And then going into a match, it gives multiple errors and the game will quit. Trying with Proton Experimental, and it's the same problems.

So right now for War Thunder, you might have to stick with the Native Linux version to at least have it working, just without all the recent fancy graphical additions and upscalers.

YouTube Thumbnail
YouTube videos require cookies, you must accept their cookies to view. View cookie preferences.
Accept Cookies & Show   Direct Link

There's quite a lot of new content in this update from new aircraft like the F/A-18 Hornet and others, new naval and ground vehicles, three graphically overhauled maps, a new "Maneuver and limits mode" for jets that "allows you to perform much tighter maneuvers and to get the little-but-so-needed nose authority to launch a missile", some interface updates, a UAV Picture-in-Picture Mode and more. One I'm quite happy about is the addition of new tank guns sounds, to help make them more unique.

I do really enjoy the battles in War Thunder, but seeing Linux get left behind like this is quite frustrating. And their spectator camera has been left feeling so broken for many years at this point, which makes it seriously annoying when waiting around or trying to see what friends are doing if you're with a crew when you're out.

See all the changes in their release announcement.

War Thunder | Release Date: 15th August 2013

Official links:

Apps: War Thunder
Zappor a day ago
They could improve they graphics to be way way better _without_ having to use ray tracing. I think it's quite ugly still compared to World of Tanks for example.
TheRiddick 20 hours ago
I think to get RT on 6800 cards your going to need software RT project that I can't remember the name of but has been showed working well on YT.
YoRHa-2B 10 hours ago
  • DXVK
D3D12 rendering should be fixed on current vkd3d-proton master. Rather trivial fix since the game just chooses not to render anything if that one feature flag isn't exposed for some reason.

I think to get RT on 6800 cards your going to need software RT project
RDNA2 has hardware-accelerated RT, so no.

Also I think the software fallback path is enabled by default on GFX8 onwards anyway, but I could be wrong there.


Last edited by YoRHa-2B on 19 Mar 2025 at 12:04 pm UTC
