It just keeps getting worse - Firefox to "evolve into a modern AI browser"

Just like Google plan with Chrome, Mozilla aren't sitting still on expanding Firefox into something resembling a web browser but with more AI.

As announced today on the Mozilla blog, they've got a new CEO with Anthony Enzor-DeMeo. Here's a short but important excerpt on the future of Firefox from the post (emphasis ours):

As Mozilla moves forward, we will focus on becoming the trusted software company. This is not a slogan. It is a direction that guides how we build and how we grow. It means three things. First: Every product we build must give people agency in how it works. Privacy, data use, and AI must be clear and understandable. Controls must be simple. AI should always be a choice — something people can easily turn off. People should know why a feature works the way it does and what value they get from it.

Second: our business model must align with trust. We will grow through transparent monetization that people recognize and value.

Third: Firefox will grow from a browser into a broader ecosystem of trusted software. Firefox will remain our anchor. It will evolve into a modern AI browser and support a portfolio of new and trusted software additions.

You should read the full post to form your own opinion on it, but regular readers will know my thoughts on AI quite well by now. Companies everywhere are scrambling to force AI into where it isn't needed, or wanted, and all it ends up doing is causing the complete enshittification of whatever it is.

If they really wanted to give us privacy and agency in how we use it, they would give us a very simple opt-out for all AI features. But like other companies and organisations - they won't, because they need to force people into it to make numbers go up. They say we should be able to easily turn it off, but I'll believe that when I see it as a clear option to disable it all.