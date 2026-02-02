GOG are giving away Alone in the Dark: The Trilogy to celebrate their Preservation Program

GOG are celebrating their Preservation Program where they revive classic games, with you able to claim a free for keeps copy of Alone in the Dark: The Trilogy. You'll be able to claim a free copy up until February 5th, 2PM UTC.

As part of the celebration, they've put up a new video going over some of what they've done that you can view below:

There's also a special page for the event on GOG. And on top of that, they've put up a bigger blog post that goes over various parts of what they do in a little bit of extra detail. In it they note that they saw in 2025: 13 million votes on the Dreamlist, with 312 games being added - some of which "hadn't been available anywhere for years" like Breath of Fire IV. They also have a little quote from Capcom:

"The voices of the fans and GOG’s community wishlist requesting these titles was a factor that made us decide to bring these titles back with GOG." CAPCOM TEAM

Hopefully GOG will continue to keep many classics available and running well on modern systems. You can easily play games from GOG on Linux / SteamOS if you check out our guide. Which may become even easier in future when GOG Galaxy comes to Linux.

Let's not forget GOG are using generative AI on their store as well, which they're receiving a fair amount of backlash on with hundreds of posts on the GOG forum about it.