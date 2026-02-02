Patreon Logo Support us on Patreon to keep GamingOnLinux alive. This ensures all of our main content remains free for everyone. Just good, fresh content! Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal Logo PayPal. You can also buy games using our partner links for GOG and Humble Store.
We use affiliate links to earn us some pennies. Learn more.

GOG are giving away Alone in the Dark: The Trilogy to celebrate their Preservation Program

By -
16 comments

GOG are celebrating their Preservation Program where they revive classic games, with you able to claim a free for keeps copy of Alone in the Dark: The Trilogy. You'll be able to claim a free copy up until February 5th, 2PM UTC.

As part of the celebration, they've put up a new video going over some of what they've done that you can view below:

YouTube Thumbnail
YouTube videos require cookies, you must accept their cookies to view. View cookie preferences.
Accept Cookies & Show   Direct Link

There's also a special page for the event on GOG. And on top of that, they've put up a bigger blog post that goes over various parts of what they do in a little bit of extra detail. In it they note that they saw in 2025: 13 million votes on the Dreamlist, with 312 games being added - some of which "hadn't been available anywhere for years" like Breath of Fire IV. They also have a little quote from Capcom:

"The voices of the fans and GOG’s community wishlist requesting these titles was a factor that made us decide to bring these titles back with GOG."

CAPCOM TEAM

Hopefully GOG will continue to keep many classics available and running well on modern systems. You can easily play games from GOG on Linux / SteamOS if you check out our guide. Which may become even easier in future when GOG Galaxy comes to Linux.

Let's not forget GOG are using generative AI on their store as well, which they're receiving a fair amount of backlash on with hundreds of posts on the GOG forum about it.

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
Tags: DRM-Free, Free Game, Giveaway, GOG, Misc
15 Likes
About the author -
author picture
I am the owner of GamingOnLinux. After discovering Linux back in the days of Mandrake in 2003, I constantly checked on the progress of Linux until Ubuntu appeared on the scene and it helped me to really love it. You can reach me easily by emailing GamingOnLinux directly.
See more from me
Some you may have missed, popular articles from the last month:
GDC 2026 report: 36% of devs use GenAI; 28% target Steam Deck and 8% target Linux
Less Miserables is an upcoming point-and-click parody of Les Misérables
GOG now using AI generated images on their store
Giving some Undertale and OMORI vibes, the strange looking Immortal Boy gets a new trailer
All posts need to follow our rules. Please hit the Report Flag icon on any post that breaks the rules or contains illegal / harmful content. Readers can also email us for any issues or concerns.
16 comments

Verglas 9 hours ago
User Avatar
Alone in the Dark 1 was the first 3D game I have ever seen and I was blown away. I also remember the raving reviews in the game magazines when it came out, because in 1992 this felt like a jump 10 years into the future of gaming.

Not sure I would play this again, but I love free stuff, so I will add it to my library.
Luca 9 hours ago
Added to my library 10 minutes ago, for some reason does not appear in my games list on GOG or Heroic.
benstor214 9 hours ago
They no longer seem to sneak a newsletter subscription through the backdoor when claiming one of their giveaways. That’s refreshing.
I was always wondering in what world 'I want this free game' meant 'Yes, I DID change my mind: I now DO want to receive spam'.
hardpenguin 9 hours ago
User Avatar
Quoting: LucaAdded to my library 10 minutes ago, for some reason does not appear in my games list on GOG or Heroic.
This happens all the time with GOG freebies. They often are not added to your account immediately. It's an issue with their backend.
object 8 hours ago
Quoting: benstor214They no longer seem to sneak a newsletter subscription through the backdoor when claiming one of their giveaways. That’s refreshing.
I was always wondering in what world 'I want this free game' meant 'Yes, I DID change my mind: I now DO want to receive spam'.
Actually they still do, when you click ”go to giweaway” in the second screen where you can actually add game to library. It says by doing so, you agree to get marketing letters from them.

[img]https://ptpimg.me/272l20.jpg[/img]
bisbyx 8 hours ago
Quoting: VerglasNot sure I would play this again, but I love free stuff, so I will add it to my library.
This sums up so much about how I feel about a lot of things, and why I have so many games on steam and gog that I've never played.

I dont know how I've never played alone in the dark though. Every time I hear the game I think of Another World for SNES. No idea why. My neighbor had Another World when I was younger, and at some point those wires crossed in my brain and I can't uncross them.

Maybe I should actually play this one to help anchor the right game to the right name.
gbudny 7 hours ago
Free in the Dark still exists support the GOG version, but not too many people use it:

https://github.com/yaz0r/FITD
benstor214 7 hours ago
Quoting: objectActually they still do, when you click ”go to giweaway” in the second screen where you can actually add game to library. It says by doing so, you agree to get marketing letters from them.

[img]https://ptpimg.me/272l20.jpg[/img]
Thanks! I guess I need to log in again to uncheck checkboxes… *sigh*
eev 7 hours ago
Quoting: benstor214I was always wondering in what world 'I want this free game' meant 'Yes, I DID change my mind: I now DO want to receive spam'.
Remember: When something is free, you're the product.
benstor214 7 hours ago
Quoting: eev
Quoting: benstor214I was always wondering in what world 'I want this free game' meant 'Yes, I DID change my mind: I now DO want to receive spam'.
Remember: When something is free, you're the product.
I did not forget that, sometimes I just like to complain about things.
Caldathras 6 hours ago
Got it!

I remember the first one when it released back in the day. It was so revolutionary back then. Yet, for some reason I never picked it up. Well, I have the trilogy now.

As to the newsletters, I don't mind. They send a lot of exclusive offers and occasional freebies. As to the rest of their junk mail, I just use a filter rule in my email account to deal with them (marked read and moved out of my inbox - or deleted).
whizse 5 hours ago
User Avatar
I never had a problem with the newsletter. Give me free video games, I allow you to send me the occasional mail. Same rule applies to everyone, GOG, Fanatical, my moms...
Linux_Rocks 3 hours ago
User Avatar
I've already got it on GOG. Might've been another giveaway, I think. But your distractions away from crappy AI use won't work on me GOG! Hire an actual artist or two, you cheap fucks. 🎨
zkarj 2 hours ago
I already own CD-ROMs for the trilogy, which also includes Jack in the Dark. I wonder if that is included in GoG.

But this is great to own a digital download, so I don't have to climb up my closet top shelf to retrieve the CD-ROM in a taped box, deal with any bit rot, and whether my optical reader will function after years of disuse.
PaldinoX 56 minutes ago
User Avatar
Yeah yeah, when are we getting a REAL statement on the AI thing GOG?
iwantlinuxgames 41 minutes ago
User Avatar
Quoting: benstor214They no longer seem to sneak a newsletter subscription through the backdoor when claiming one of their giveaways. That’s refreshing.
I was always wondering in what world 'I want this free game' meant 'Yes, I DID change my mind: I now DO want to receive spam'.
ngl, I've never bought anything from gog, but I've gotten many free games from them over the years that are drm-free...particularly if i have that game in a locked down format from say steam or another game seller...i don't mind the getting the "spam" from them.
While you're here, please consider supporting GamingOnLinux on:

Reward Tiers: Patreon Logo Patreon. Plain Donations: PayPal Logo PayPal.

This ensures all of our main content remains totally free for everyone! Patreon supporters can also remove all adverts and sponsors! Supporting us helps bring good, fresh content. Without your continued support, we simply could not continue!

You can find even more ways to support us on this dedicated page any time. If you already are, thank you!
Login / Register
Register Forgot Login?
★ Support Us
Popular this week
Search or view by category
Contact
Latest Guides
MorrowindHow to setup OpenMW for modern Morrowind on Linux / SteamOS and Steam Deck
By Liam Dawe,
10
Hollow Knight: SilksongHow to install Hollow Knight: Silksong mods on Linux, SteamOS and Steam Deck
By Liam Dawe,
1
> View more Tips & Guides
Recently Updated
Buy Games
Buy games with our affiliate / partner links:
Latest Forum Posts
Misc