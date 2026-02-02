GOG are giving away Alone in the Dark: The Trilogy to celebrate their Preservation Program

GOG are celebrating their Preservation Program where they revive classic games, with you able to claim a free for keeps copy of Alone in the Dark: The Trilogy. You'll be able to claim a free copy up until February 5th, 2PM UTC.
As part of the celebration, they've put up a new video going over some of what they've done that you can view below:
Direct Link
There's also a special page for the event on GOG. And on top of that, they've put up a bigger blog post that goes over various parts of what they do in a little bit of extra detail. In it they note that they saw in 2025: 13 million votes on the Dreamlist, with 312 games being added - some of which "hadn't been available anywhere for years" like Breath of Fire IV. They also have a little quote from Capcom:
Hopefully GOG will continue to keep many classics available and running well on modern systems. You can easily play games from GOG on Linux / SteamOS if you check out our guide. Which may become even easier in future when GOG Galaxy comes to Linux.
Let's not forget GOG are using generative AI on their store as well, which they're receiving a fair amount of backlash on with hundreds of posts on the GOG forum about it.
Not sure I would play this again, but I love free stuff, so I will add it to my library.
I was always wondering in what world 'I want this free game' meant 'Yes, I DID change my mind: I now DO want to receive spam'.
Quoting: LucaAdded to my library 10 minutes ago, for some reason does not appear in my games list on GOG or Heroic.This happens all the time with GOG freebies. They often are not added to your account immediately. It's an issue with their backend.
Quoting: benstor214They no longer seem to sneak a newsletter subscription through the backdoor when claiming one of their giveaways. That’s refreshing.Actually they still do, when you click ”go to giweaway” in the second screen where you can actually add game to library. It says by doing so, you agree to get marketing letters from them.
[img]https://ptpimg.me/272l20.jpg[/img]
Quoting: VerglasNot sure I would play this again, but I love free stuff, so I will add it to my library.This sums up so much about how I feel about a lot of things, and why I have so many games on steam and gog that I've never played.
I dont know how I've never played alone in the dark though. Every time I hear the game I think of Another World for SNES. No idea why. My neighbor had Another World when I was younger, and at some point those wires crossed in my brain and I can't uncross them.
Maybe I should actually play this one to help anchor the right game to the right name.
https://github.com/yaz0r/FITD
Quoting: objectActually they still do, when you click ”go to giweaway” in the second screen where you can actually add game to library. It says by doing so, you agree to get marketing letters from them.Thanks! I guess I need to log in again to uncheck checkboxes… *sigh*
Quoting: benstor214I was always wondering in what world 'I want this free game' meant 'Yes, I DID change my mind: I now DO want to receive spam'.Remember: When something is free, you're the product.
Quoting: eevI did not forget that, sometimes I just like to complain about things.Quoting: benstor214I was always wondering in what world 'I want this free game' meant 'Yes, I DID change my mind: I now DO want to receive spam'.Remember: When something is free, you're the product.
I remember the first one when it released back in the day. It was so revolutionary back then. Yet, for some reason I never picked it up. Well, I have the trilogy now.
As to the newsletters, I don't mind. They send a lot of exclusive offers and occasional freebies. As to the rest of their junk mail, I just use a filter rule in my email account to deal with them (marked read and moved out of my inbox - or deleted).
But this is great to own a digital download, so I don't have to climb up my closet top shelf to retrieve the CD-ROM in a taped box, deal with any bit rot, and whether my optical reader will function after years of disuse.
Quoting: benstor214They no longer seem to sneak a newsletter subscription through the backdoor when claiming one of their giveaways. That’s refreshing.ngl, I've never bought anything from gog, but I've gotten many free games from them over the years that are drm-free...particularly if i have that game in a locked down format from say steam or another game seller...i don't mind the getting the "spam" from them.
