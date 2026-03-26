Horizon Chase Turbo is getting delisted after the Epic Games layoffs

Originally developed by AQUIRIS (now known as Epic Games Brazil), the retro racer Horizon Chase Turbo is getting delisted from all stores. This follows on from the new of the layoffs at Epic Games where over 1,000 people have been affected.
No reason was given for both the original Horizon Chase and Horizon Chase Turbo vanishing from all stores, it was announced on X/Twitter in a rather blunt post telling people to just go for the sequel.
You'll still be able to download and play it if you own it, but no one else will be able to purchase it once they have been delisted from June 1st. Still, doesn't really make a lot of sense why they're delisting it when thinking on it. No special vehicle licenses, no track licenses needed and no online features to keep funding - why is it being just removed? Sometimes the industry just doesn't make sense.
Game preservation takes another hit. It's a shame to see games just repeatedly completely vanish from stores.
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Game preservation takes another hit.Epic is currently one of the most destructive forces in the game industry. 😫
Still, doesn't really make a lot of sense why they're delisting it when thinking on it. No special vehicle licenses, no track licenses needed and no online features to keep funding - why is it being just removed? Sometimes the industry just doesn't make sense.Weird indeed. The best I can imagine is that it's removing competition for the second Epic-only game.
Quoting: DrakkerSuch a shame. This is the best racing game ever. Nothing else comes close. I have not played the sequel as its never been on Steam, but from watching videos, it doesn't look better than the first game. I suspect the first game on Steam might still sell better than the sequel on EGS.Searches hint to rubber-banding opponents? That would be a no thanks for me than...
To say I was pissed with all of that is a understatement. And of course, I didn't drop a tear after hearing previous news about they letting people go from Epic Brazil. And now this. Like they say, if you make a deal with the devil, you will end regretting it.
Game preservation takes another hit.And "piracy" gains new fans, as usual. After all the game is preserved and will most likely still be available, just involuntarily.
Quoting: EikeSearches hint to rubber-banding opponents? That would be a no thanks for me than...It's not my experience, maybe they do it a little, but usually when you clear them and drive well enough, they don't catch up if you are faster than them. The problem is also moot when you are playing multiplayer, as its usually all real players in the front.
It is getting pulled because it supports Linux natively. We can't have that, no can we?