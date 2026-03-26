Horizon Chase Turbo is getting delisted after the Epic Games layoffs

Originally developed by AQUIRIS (now known as Epic Games Brazil), the retro racer Horizon Chase Turbo is getting delisted from all stores. This follows on from the new of the layoffs at Epic Games where over 1,000 people have been affected.

No reason was given for both the original Horizon Chase and Horizon Chase Turbo vanishing from all stores, it was announced on X/Twitter in a rather blunt post telling people to just go for the sequel.

You'll still be able to download and play it if you own it, but no one else will be able to purchase it once they have been delisted from June 1st. Still, doesn't really make a lot of sense why they're delisting it when thinking on it. No special vehicle licenses, no track licenses needed and no online features to keep funding - why is it being just removed? Sometimes the industry just doesn't make sense.

Game preservation takes another hit. It's a shame to see games just repeatedly completely vanish from stores.

Horizon Chase Turbo Release Date: 15th May 2018 Platform: 🐧 Native Linux Official links: