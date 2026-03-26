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Horizon Chase Turbo is getting delisted after the Epic Games layoffs

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14 comments

Last updated: 26 Mar 2026 at 11:29 am UTC

Originally developed by AQUIRIS (now known as Epic Games Brazil), the retro racer Horizon Chase Turbo is getting delisted from all stores. This follows on from the new of the layoffs at Epic Games where over 1,000 people have been affected.

No reason was given for both the original Horizon Chase and Horizon Chase Turbo vanishing from all stores, it was announced on X/Twitter in a rather blunt post telling people to just go for the sequel.

You'll still be able to download and play it if you own it, but no one else will be able to purchase it once they have been delisted from June 1st. Still, doesn't really make a lot of sense why they're delisting it when thinking on it. No special vehicle licenses, no track licenses needed and no online features to keep funding - why is it being just removed? Sometimes the industry just doesn't make sense.

Game preservation takes another hit. It's a shame to see games just repeatedly completely vanish from stores.

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Horizon Chase Turbo
Release Date: 15th May 2018
Platform: 🐧 Native Linux
Official links:Steam
Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
Tags: Native Linux, Delisting, Epic Games, Indie Game, Racing, Retro, Steam | Apps: Horizon Chase Turbo
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14 comments

Snarl 5 hours ago
Too bad, I don't understand why they would do this. Oh well, another company to watch out for.
Drakker 5 hours ago
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Such a shame. This is the best racing game ever. Nothing else comes close. I have not played the sequel as its never been on Steam, but from watching videos, it doesn't look better than the first game. I suspect the first game on Steam might still sell better than the sequel on EGS.
Linas 5 hours ago
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Game preservation takes another hit.
Epic is currently one of the most destructive forces in the game industry. 😫
neolith 5 hours ago
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Yeah, this just screams "Never give me your money!".
Doktor-Mandrake 4 hours ago
Definitely pick it up for those of you who haven't got it yet, really fun game
Ehvis 4 hours ago
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Still, doesn't really make a lot of sense why they're delisting it when thinking on it. No special vehicle licenses, no track licenses needed and no online features to keep funding - why is it being just removed? Sometimes the industry just doesn't make sense.
Weird indeed. The best I can imagine is that it's removing competition for the second Epic-only game.
Eike 4 hours ago
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Quoting: DrakkerSuch a shame. This is the best racing game ever. Nothing else comes close. I have not played the sequel as its never been on Steam, but from watching videos, it doesn't look better than the first game. I suspect the first game on Steam might still sell better than the sequel on EGS.
Searches hint to rubber-banding opponents? That would be a no thanks for me than...
M@GOid 4 hours ago
I used to play the first game a lot. Then out of the blue the CEO decides to sell his soul to Epic. First thing they did was close the leaderboard, citing some BS about the difficulty in maintaining it with the release of the second game. And of course they canceled the second game coming to Steam and a potential Linux version.

To say I was pissed with all of that is a understatement. And of course, I didn't drop a tear after hearing previous news about they letting people go from Epic Brazil. And now this. Like they say, if you make a deal with the devil, you will end regretting it.
Natanox 3 hours ago
Game preservation takes another hit.
And "piracy" gains new fans, as usual. After all the game is preserved and will most likely still be available, just involuntarily.
pb 3 hours ago
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Not saying it's the case here, but sometimes these delisting announcements are meant to incite FOMO buying in game collectors and people who are still on the fence. Plus free publicity and all that.
Drakker 2 hours ago
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Quoting: EikeSearches hint to rubber-banding opponents? That would be a no thanks for me than...
It's not my experience, maybe they do it a little, but usually when you clear them and drive well enough, they don't catch up if you are faster than them. The problem is also moot when you are playing multiplayer, as its usually all real players in the front.
RickTheMelon 2 hours ago
Another victim of the collossal cluster-fluff that is Epic Games. Shame, I enjoyed Horizon Chase Turbo. Wouldn't entertain buying the second game on EGS. doesn't exist to me.
ronnoc 55 minutes ago
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Such a shame - I've owned Turbo since it's release. It really is a great racing game. I agree with Liam - Why de-list it? Makes zero sense at all. The game isn't even that old. SMH.
GustyGhost 12 minutes ago
Another one gets Rocket League'd.

It is getting pulled because it supports Linux natively. We can't have that, no can we?
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