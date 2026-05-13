If you drop (or throw) your new Steam Controller it will scream at you

Ah the Wilhelm scream, we've all heard it right? Well, Valve snuck a little Easter Egg into the new Steam Controller when you drop it. Note: try at your own risk, I'm not suggesting you throw it around.

As discovered by user RF3D19 on Reddit, hilariously the Steam Controller will actually scream at you. But, I'm not someone who is just going to believe everything they read on Reddit or see in a short YouTube video. I am something very loosely related to a journalist after all and so, for science, I had to test this myself.

And because apparently I have nothing better to do with my time than throw around new hardware, I picked a soft enough location in the GamingOnLinux office to chuck it and yes - it really actually happens. Here's a really bad video of it (volume up):

I am truly sorry Steam Controller for abusing you, please forgive me.

The scream doesn't happen every single time, that video actually took me a good 5 attempts to get it to scream but it gave me a good chuckle when it finally did it. Nothing special is needed, I didn't even have Steam open for the above video. I've been able to make it do it a few other times since, but I think I'll stop throwing it around now. I actually want to use it, not destroy it.

We already knew the new Steam Controller could make noises, as it has another fun little function included. For those with multiple Steam Controllers, you can use the Ping button in Steam's controller settings to make it ring like a phone so you know which is which: