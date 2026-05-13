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If you drop (or throw) your new Steam Controller it will scream at you

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13 comments

Last updated: 13 May 2026 at 11:55 am UTC

Ah the Wilhelm scream, we've all heard it right? Well, Valve snuck a little Easter Egg into the new Steam Controller when you drop it. Note: try at your own risk, I'm not suggesting you throw it around.

As discovered by user RF3D19 on Reddit, hilariously the Steam Controller will actually scream at you. But, I'm not someone who is just going to believe everything they read on Reddit or see in a short YouTube video. I am something very loosely related to a journalist after all and so, for science, I had to test this myself.

And because apparently I have nothing better to do with my time than throw around new hardware, I picked a soft enough location in the GamingOnLinux office to chuck it and yes - it really actually happens. Here's a really bad video of it (volume up):

I am truly sorry Steam Controller for abusing you, please forgive me.

The scream doesn't happen every single time, that video actually took me a good 5 attempts to get it to scream but it gave me a good chuckle when it finally did it. Nothing special is needed, I didn't even have Steam open for the above video. I've been able to make it do it a few other times since, but I think I'll stop throwing it around now. I actually want to use it, not destroy it.

We already knew the new Steam Controller could make noises, as it has another fun little function included. For those with multiple Steam Controllers, you can use the Ping button in Steam's controller settings to make it ring like a phone so you know which is which:

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
Tags: Hardware, Misc, Steam, Steam Controller, Valve
24 Likes
About the author -
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I am the owner of GamingOnLinux. After discovering Linux back in the days of Mandrake in 2003, I constantly checked on the progress of Linux until Ubuntu appeared on the scene and it helped me to really love it. You can reach me easily by emailing GamingOnLinux directly. You can follow me personally on Mastodon [External Link].
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13 comments

such 7 hours ago
So with all those reviews not one tested durability?
scaine 7 hours ago
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Does it still have configurable on/off noises like the last one?
pb 6 hours ago
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> Wilhelm scream

TIL that's a thing
hardpenguin 6 hours ago
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Quoting: scaineDoes it still have configurable on/off noises like the last one?
From what I gathered from all the reviews I think not... But since they do regular firmware updates I think that might actually be added later
Arehandoro 6 hours ago
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Love it 😂
MayeulC 6 hours ago
Ah, some quality reporting on important topics. This is why I follow GoL 🥰
Stella 5 hours ago
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Mandatory disclaimer that damage caused to your controller caused by dropping it isn't covered by warranty...
Klaas 5 hours ago
Quoting: StellaMandatory disclaimer that damage caused to your controller caused by dropping it isn't covered by warranty...
The joke might be that the scream indicates that the warranty is voided.
apocalyptech 4 hours ago
Quoting: pb> Wilhelm scream

TIL that's a thing
Welcome to the club! If you're one to watch movies, you're going to be shocked by how often you start hearing that thing. :)
Penguin 4 hours ago
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Steam Controller = Scream Controller
rcrit 3 hours ago
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That is completely awesome.
ShadowXeldron 55 minutes ago
Originally I passed it off as being too expensive for my use case, but screw it I really want one of these now!
LoudTechie 49 minutes ago
Quoting: suchSo with all those reviews not one tested durability?
Well not by throwing it through the room, maybe crushing it with a rock?
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