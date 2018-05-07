A fresh DXVK release is out with fixes for NVIDIA, RADV and multiple game improvements

DXVK, the awesome project to implement a Vulkan-based compatibility layer for Direct3D 11 for use with Wine has advanced further with a fresh release.
Version 0.50 was released last night which includes support for non-native screen resolutions including display mode changes and support for D3D11 vertex fetch rates if VK_EXT_vertex_attribute_divisor is supported.
In addition, there's optimizations for AMD GPU owners using RADV, improved performance for NVIDIA GPU users when games use 24-bit depth buffers as well as a fix for NVIDIA which was causing some corrupted graphics.
As for game support, fixes went in for Batman Arkham City, Dishonored 2, Far Cry 5, Mortal Kombat X, Skyrim SE and The Witcher 3.
I am getting 1 FPS for some reason :/
Still, it's always sad to see developers ressources being wasted on working around driver-specific issues. Long live open source drivers!
Thanks m8. Didn't notice that line
Wait.. so is Mortal Kombat X fully playable in Wine now?
I get black screen with thia version and artifacts and crash with 0.41.
And also one question too ; is it confilicting or affecting existing Wine Staging setup or is it build upon it but have completely different prefixes , environment etc?
can somebody tell me if dxvk is good enough for buying far cry 5 and playing with it?
I asked the same question last week on Shmerl's Witcher thread (here on GamingOnLinux), where I just saw you among some older comments:
For me the easiest and most simple way turned out to be:
1) Got wine3.6-staging (or now 3.7-staging)
2) Installed Mesa 18.0 (or above) and llvm6.0 (or above) via Oibaf's Updated and Optimized Open Graphics Drivers on launchpad
3) They should now also show up, when you enter in the console: glxinfo | grep "OpenGL version"
4) This done, I followed the instructions (copy/paste) provided also here on the occasion of running Kingdom Come Deliverance under dxvk by RaZy-bisCuiT at 16 April 2018 at 11:42.
NOTE TO supersede each "0.42" within the commands with "0.50" (the latter being the up-to-date version presently)
5) To check whether you got everything right, activate the dxvk-hud before starting a game from your prefix: export DXVK_HUD=devinfo
More info actually in Shmerl's egregious thread.
