A fresh DXVK release is out with fixes for NVIDIA, RADV and multiple game improvements

DXVK, the awesome project to implement a Vulkan-based compatibility layer for Direct3D 11 for use with Wine has advanced further with a fresh release.

Version 0.50 was released last night which includes support for non-native screen resolutions including display mode changes and support for D3D11 vertex fetch rates if VK_EXT_vertex_attribute_divisor is supported.

In addition, there's optimizations for AMD GPU owners using RADV, improved performance for NVIDIA GPU users when games use 24-bit depth buffers as well as a fix for NVIDIA which was causing some corrupted graphics.

As for game support, fixes went in for Batman Arkham City, Dishonored 2, Far Cry 5, Mortal Kombat X, Skyrim SE and The Witcher 3.

See the release notes here on GitHub.