Another little update on Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation for Linux

While Stardock haven't managed to get Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation onto Linux just yet, they did give another small update last month.

Seems we missed this one, in their news post on Steam:

Engine porting Under the game is the game engine which in Ashes 1.0 was pure Nitrous. These days, we have taken the Nitrous engine and integrated all the cool stuff we've developed over the years (Game engine wise) to create a game-specific engine we call Cider. So right now, we're porting Cider to Linux with Ashes being our first test.



The good news is that we have Ashes kind of sort of working natively on Linux. The bad news is that the performance isn't quite there yet. Vulkan is the graphics platform we're targeting and it's still very young.

Sounds like it's still going to be a little while off, since they can't yet get performance to an acceptable level. Hopefully before the end of the year though, would be nice to have another massive-scale RTS supported on Linux.

They also mentioned that they're doing a new game set in the Ashes universe. On top of that, they're doing a sequel they say "if you liked SupCom or TA then you will really like where we want to take the sequel". Hopefully those two new titles will also come to Linux, once they get the engine performance issues sorted.

Hat tip to PeterAzP.