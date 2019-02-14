We're live now on Twitch!
You can sign up to get a daily email of our articles, see the Mailing List page!
Support us on Patreon to keep GamingOnLinux alive. This ensures we have no timed articles and no paywalls. Just good, fresh content! Alternatively, you can donate through Paypal, Flattr and Liberapay!

Another little update on Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation for Linux

Posted by , | Views: 2,919

While Stardock haven't managed to get Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation onto Linux just yet, they did give another small update last month.

Seems we missed this one, in their news post on Steam:

Engine porting

Under the game is the game engine which in Ashes 1.0 was pure Nitrous. These days, we have taken the Nitrous engine and integrated all the cool stuff we've developed over the years (Game engine wise) to create a game-specific engine we call Cider. So right now, we're porting Cider to Linux with Ashes being our first test.

The good news is that we have Ashes kind of sort of working natively on Linux. The bad news is that the performance isn't quite there yet. Vulkan is the graphics platform we're targeting and it's still very young.

Sounds like it's still going to be a little while off, since they can't yet get performance to an acceptable level. Hopefully before the end of the year though, would be nice to have another massive-scale RTS supported on Linux.

They also mentioned that they're doing a new game set in the Ashes universe. On top of that, they're doing a sequel they say "if you liked SupCom or TA then you will really like where we want to take the sequel". Hopefully those two new titles will also come to Linux, once they get the engine performance issues sorted.

Hat tip to PeterAzP.

14 Likes, Who?
We do often include affiliate links to earn us some pennies. We are currently affiliated with GOG and Humble Store. See more information here.
6 comments

Patola 14 February 2019 at 12:08 pm UTC
View PC info
The good aspect of all this waiting is that when the game is finally ready for Linux, promotions/sales will have its price cut by 80% or more...
mirv 14 February 2019 at 1:01 pm UTC
View PC info
  • Supporter
I was hearing that about Vulkan last time from them, but I've not seen any mention about what in Vulkan is causing them problems. Drivers, shaders (HLSL to SPIR-V toolchain), or maybe it's just their own experience with Vulkan. Not that such detail is to be expected in general statements on Steam I suppose (as much as that would be nice for people like me, I do get that it's of limited value to most of their target audience), but I do hope they're communicating with Khronos about it so that the issues may be addressed.

Good to hear that the engine is still getting the work. I stopped expecting Ashes long ago (and I got it with my graphics card as a promotion anyway), but hopefully this work can go into future games.
YoRHa-2B 14 February 2019 at 3:00 pm UTC
View PC info
  • DXVK
The game already supports Vulkan on Windows and runs fine there. What are they having issues with?
AzP 14 February 2019 at 3:17 pm UTC
View PC info
  • Supporter
You're welcome!
Shmerl 14 February 2019 at 5:25 pm UTC
View PC info
Where are their bugs filed to Mesa? If they are having Vulkan issues (rather than engine issues), they should file bugs, how would anyone know about that otherwise to address them?


Last edited by Shmerl at 14 February 2019 at 5:26 pm UTC
stretch611 14 February 2019 at 6:42 pm UTC
View PC info
It is good to see Stardock supporting linux and hopefully this will be the first of many.

This is much better then the trend of others that are only "supporting" SteamPlay.
While you're here, please consider supporting GamingOnLinux on Patreon, Liberapay or Paypal. We have no adverts, no paywalls, no timed exclusive articles. Just good, fresh content. Without your continued support, we simply could not continue!

You can find even more ways to support us on this dedicated page any time. If you already are, thank you!

Due to spam you need to Register and Login to comment.

Or login with...
Sign in with Steam Sign in with Google
Register Forgot Login?
Sales
Visit sales page
Livestreams & Videos
Community Livestreams
  • Tac Tics: „Farabel“
  • Date:
See more!
Popular this week
View by Category
Contact
Latest Comments
Latest Forum Posts
Misc