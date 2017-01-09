Exclusive: Civilization VI now fully confirmed to be coming for SteamOS & Linux and soon too

It’s been a bit of a ride, but we now have it confirmed for sure that Civilization VI [Steam] is coming to Linux, and the release isn’t far off. We are able to confirm this with permission before the official announcement from Aspyr Media that is due later today.
Note: I will just update this post when Aspyr do their official announcement.
I cannot confirm to you the actual release date, but I can confirm if everything goes as planned that you won’t be kept waiting much longer.
Aspyr Media ported the game to Mac not too long after the Windows release, but Linux gamers had been left waiting as Aspyr stated they were still checking the "feasibility" of a port to get it up to scratch. I've seen a lot of people claim Aspyr had "abandoned" us and other interesting things, but clearly not! I did previously state it was clear that Linux was firmly in their minds, as they were repeatedly mentioning the Linux version in tweets.
I will be speaking with Aspyr Media who have agreed to answer a few of my questions, but that will be saved for another time. If you have any questions burning in your mind, feel free to let me know in the comments and I might be able to include them.
This is really fantastic news. Not only are Aspyr Media back in the game for Linux & SteamOS, but we get another insanely popular title.
Finally, as a bit of fun, try to guess what this image from Aspyr Media provided to me means (I already know):
Click to make it bigger. They seem a little familiar...
If 2017 could continue on like this, that would be grand.
Update: Aspyr have now announced it on their official blog:
Quote“This is by far the most requested game we get asked for by the Linux community,” said Elizabeth Howard, Aspyr’s Vice President of Publishing. “Besides daily inquiries asking for Sid Meier’s Civilization® VI, we’ve also received 12 dozen warm chocolate chip cookies as well as squishy Linux penguins toys for the entire office. To say that we are excited to bring Sid Meier’s Civilization® VI to Linux is an understatement.”
Update 2: It is now also showing on SteamDB for those interested.
I am the owner of GamingOnLinux. Please support me on Patreon to keep GamingOnLinux alive.