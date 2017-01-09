Support me on Patreon to keep GamingOnLinux (and me) alive.
Exclusive: Civilization VI now fully confirmed to be coming for SteamOS & Linux and soon too
Posted by , 9 January 2017 at 12:00 pm UTC / 69916 views
image
It’s been a bit of a ride, but we now have it confirmed for sure that Civilization VI [Steam] is coming to Linux, and the release isn’t far off. We are able to confirm this with permission before the official announcement from Aspyr Media that is due later today.

Note: I will just update this post when Aspyr do their official announcement.

I cannot confirm to you the actual release date, but I can confirm if everything goes as planned that you won’t be kept waiting much longer.

Aspyr Media ported the game to Mac not too long after the Windows release, but Linux gamers had been left waiting as Aspyr stated they were still checking the "feasibility" of a port to get it up to scratch. I've seen a lot of people claim Aspyr had "abandoned" us and other interesting things, but clearly not! I did previously state it was clear that Linux was firmly in their minds, as they were repeatedly mentioning the Linux version in tweets.

I will be speaking with Aspyr Media who have agreed to answer a few of my questions, but that will be saved for another time. If you have any questions burning in your mind, feel free to let me know in the comments and I might be able to include them.

This is really fantastic news. Not only are Aspyr Media back in the game for Linux & SteamOS, but we get another insanely popular title.

Finally, as a bit of fun, try to guess what this image from Aspyr Media provided to me means (I already know):
image
Click to make it bigger. They seem a little familiar...

If 2017 could continue on like this, that would be grand.

Update: Aspyr have now announced it on their official blog:
Quote“This is by far the most requested game we get asked for by the Linux community,” said Elizabeth Howard, Aspyr’s Vice President of Publishing. “Besides daily inquiries asking for Sid Meier’s Civilization® VI, we’ve also received 12 dozen warm chocolate chip cookies as well as squishy Linux penguins toys for the entire office. To say that we are excited to bring Sid Meier’s Civilization® VI to Linux is an understatement.”

Update 2: It is now also showing on SteamDB for those interested.
Faattori commented on 9 January 2017 at 12:04 pm UTC

Penguins are binary for Civ6, back turned to viewer is obviously zero.

Edit: Almost forgot:

GREAT NEWS EVERYONE!


Redje commented on 9 January 2017 at 12:04 pm UTC
I'll have my wallet ready for this

lvlark commented on 9 January 2017 at 12:10 pm UTC
The image is

Spoiler, click me
binary for civ6, so Civilization VI


edit: oh lol I'm a slowpoke.


tuubi commented on 9 January 2017 at 12:12 pm UTC
(I actually hope I won't be able to afford this any time soon. I really need to get some work done.)

tumocs commented on 9 January 2017 at 12:16 pm UTC
Slightly erect.

cxpher@gmail.com commented on 9 January 2017 at 12:17 pm UTC
CANT WAIT!!!

leillo1975 commented on 9 January 2017 at 12:25 pm UTC
Great news. Thanks Aspyr, and GOL for the exclusive!

Aryvandaar commented on 9 January 2017 at 12:25 pm UTC
My body is ready!

Perkeleen_Vittupää commented on 9 January 2017 at 12:35 pm UTC
Will purchase this right away upon release (even though not into these type of games at all)! Just to show some tangible appreciation towards Aspyr & their Linux Love.

sbolokanov commented on 9 January 2017 at 12:42 pm UTC
01000011 01101001 01110110 00110110
civ6

edit: blasted, only if I were quicker xD


