Free and open source RTS 0 A.D. Alpha 23 is now out

0 A.D. [Official Site] the free and open source RTS from Wildfire Games has a new alpha build available and it's a pretty huge release.
I'm always amazed at the progress of 0 A.D. as they really do put the effort in to make it looks so incredibly detailed and professional. This release is no different, with a lot of work going into all aspects of the game.
At a glance, here's what's changed:
- New Civilization: Kushites
- Mod Downloader (Using the mod.io open API we recently wrote about)
- Cavalry and Spartan Building Models
- Combine Victory Conditions
- Attack Range Visualization
- Diplomacy Colors
- Destruction Damage
- Unit Information Dialog
- AI Behavior
- Lobby Authentication to prevent impersonation
- Nomad Mode on all Random Maps
- New Random Maps: Lower Nubia, Jebel Barkal, Elephantine, Fields of Meroë, Hellas, Dodecanese, Scythian Rivulet
Here's their update trailer:
Direct Link
It might be quite some time between each new alpha release, but they sure are a dedicated bunch.
If you wish to download it, head here. The Ubuntu PPA has not yet been updated, hopefully it will be soon. I enjoyed my time with the previous alpha, can't wait to test this one. Maybe we can get some community multiplayer events going soon.
It is a very good AOE like game.
The AI can be a bit brutal to beginners though.
My only issue is this has been in Alpha since I was in college 10 years ago. Wondering if I'll die of old age before they ever reach Beta status.