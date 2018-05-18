GamingOnLinux is live now on Twitch!
Free and open source RTS 0 A.D. Alpha 23 is now out

Posted by , | Views: 2,213

0 A.D. [Official Site] the free and open source RTS from Wildfire Games has a new alpha build available and it's a pretty huge release.

I'm always amazed at the progress of 0 A.D. as they really do put the effort in to make it looks so incredibly detailed and professional. This release is no different, with a lot of work going into all aspects of the game.

At a glance, here's what's changed:

  • New Civilization: Kushites
  • Mod Downloader (Using the mod.io open API we recently wrote about)
  • Cavalry and Spartan Building Models
  • Combine Victory Conditions
  • Attack Range Visualization
  • Diplomacy Colors
  • Destruction Damage
  • Unit Information Dialog
  • AI Behavior
  • Lobby Authentication to prevent impersonation
  • Nomad Mode on all Random Maps
  • New Random Maps: Lower Nubia, Jebel Barkal, Elephantine, Fields of Meroë, Hellas, Dodecanese, Scythian Rivulet

Here's their update trailer:

It might be quite some time between each new alpha release, but they sure are a dedicated bunch.

If you wish to download it, head here. The Ubuntu PPA has not yet been updated, hopefully it will be soon. I enjoyed my time with the previous alpha, can't wait to test this one. Maybe we can get some community multiplayer events going soon.

3 comments

KohlyKohl 18 May 2018 at 10:59 am UTC
View PC info
I was pleasantly surprised when the snap updated yesterday. Didn't see any community mods yet but I expect it won't be long before a few show up.
razing32 18 May 2018 at 11:25 am UTC
View PC info
  • Supporter
I do like this game.
It is a very good AOE like game.
The AI can be a bit brutal to beginners though.
My only issue is this has been in Alpha since I was in college 10 years ago. Wondering if I'll die of old age before they ever reach Beta status.
STiAT 18 May 2018 at 11:40 am UTC
View PC info
  • Supporter
Very nice. Didn't try it for some time now, will have to play a bit again.
