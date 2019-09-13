Hello Games continue fixing up Linux issues for No Man's Sky in Steam Play

While not available for Linux, No Man's Sky can be run through Steam Play and it appears Hello Games continue to keep an eye on it.

In a recent article, I highlighted the fact that the developer put in a fix for SteamVR on Linux even though the game is not supported there. Not only that, NVIDIA (certain generations anyway) needed a fix applied to get it working properly.

Here we are less than a month later and it appears that manual fix for NVIDIA is no longer needed. Not just that, their latest experimental update released yesterday notes that it fixed "a Linux driver issue.". If you wish to try it, use the password "3xperimental" on the Beta tab of the games properties on Steam.

After my testing, I can confirm at least for me the game seems to work quite a bit better. I've actually been able to stick a few settings one notch higher with the game looking better and still performing well above 60FPS the majority of the time.

Very interesting. While they're not the first developer to tweak and fix for Steam Play, they are the biggest I've seen so far keep an eye on it and actively seem to try and make it better for us. This pleases me. Support is the biggest and most important factor, regardless of how you play games on Linux you're paying just like anyone else.

If you plan to pick up a copy for Steam Play, it's on Humble Store and Steam.