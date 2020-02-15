Metro Exodus is now live on Steam and Deep Silver say it's coming to Linux

While Metro Exodus was exclusive to the Epic Games Store for a while, it later went live on Google Stadia (which is Debian Linux) and today it's finally available on Steam. It also appears to be coming to the Linux desktop with news on that due soon.

A post on the Metro Exodus Steam forum titled "Linux Version?" that's been open since 2018 got a reply today, from the publisher Deep Silver:

We have of course reached out to Deep Silver ourselves to confirm this as well, however it would be weird for them to seek this topic out themselves to confirm it if this wasn't true. So it looks like we're getting Linux support for Metro Exodus!

Since it was ported to Stadia, it's not too much of a stretch to jump to desktop Linux on Steam. A few different libraries here and there but it's still Linux. The developer, 4A Games, did also bring the previous two Metro titles to Linux so it certainly would be nice to see them all available.

For now, you can check out Metro Exodus on Steam. However, as usual it's worth holding onto your monies until it's actually out. Once we have more information, we will share it.

Hat tip to Xakep.

Update: Deep Silver replied to our email and simply said "Yes this is correct.".