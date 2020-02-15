We're live now on Twitch!
Support us on Patreon to keep GamingOnLinux alive. This ensures we have no timed articles and no paywalls. Just good, fresh content! Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal, Flattr, Liberapay or Buy us a Coffee. You can also buy games using our partner links for GOG and Humble Store.

Metro Exodus is now live on Steam and Deep Silver say it's coming to Linux

Posted by , | Views: 17,108

While Metro Exodus was exclusive to the Epic Games Store for a while, it later went live on Google Stadia (which is Debian Linux) and today it's finally available on Steam. It also appears to be coming to the Linux desktop with news on that due soon.

A post on the Metro Exodus Steam forum titled "Linux Version?" that's been open since 2018 got a reply today, from the publisher Deep Silver:

We have of course reached out to Deep Silver ourselves to confirm this as well, however it would be weird for them to seek this topic out themselves to confirm it if this wasn't true. So it looks like we're getting Linux support for Metro Exodus!

Since it was ported to Stadia, it's not too much of a stretch to jump to desktop Linux on Steam. A few different libraries here and there but it's still Linux. The developer, 4A Games, did also bring the previous two Metro titles to Linux so it certainly would be nice to see them all available.

For now, you can check out Metro Exodus on Steam. However, as usual it's worth holding onto your monies until it's actually out. Once we have more information, we will share it.

Hat tip to Xakep.

Update: Deep Silver replied to our email and simply said "Yes this is correct.".

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
Tags: Editors Pick, FPS, Steam, Upcoming, Metro Exodus
60 Likes, Who?
We do often include affiliate links to earn us some pennies. We are currently affiliated with GOG, Humble Store and Paradox Interactive. See more information here.
About the author -
I am the owner of GamingOnLinux. After discovering Linux back in the days of Mandrake in 2003, I constantly came back to check on the progress of Linux until Ubuntu appeared on the scene and it helped me to really love it. You can reach me easily by emailing GamingOnLinux directly.
See more from me
62 comments
Page: 1/7»
  Go to:

Mblackwell 15 February 2020 at 4:36 pm UTC
View PC info
Fuckin awesome if it comes!
vipor29 15 February 2020 at 4:40 pm UTC
View PC info
awesome news
Comandante Ñoñardo 15 February 2020 at 4:40 pm UTC
View PC info
Sadly, the Steam regional price for Argentina is 4 times more expensive than the Xbox Game Pass version.
Liam Dawe 15 February 2020 at 4:46 pm UTC
View PC info
  • Admin
Update from Deep Silver to GOL: "Yes this is correct."
Ehvis 15 February 2020 at 4:49 pm UTC
View PC info
  • Supporter
I'm actually surprised! And pleased!
rapakiv 15 February 2020 at 5:08 pm UTC
View PC info
I was expecting this to be true.
Good news for linux gaming
Linas 15 February 2020 at 5:08 pm UTC
View PC info
  • Supporter
  • Top Supporter
Holy crap! I just wrote a random comment on a dead thread on Steam this morning. Did not expect them to actually answer.
cxpher@gmail.com 15 February 2020 at 5:22 pm UTC
View PC info
Will be buying it if it is. Have the other two.
RandomPerson 15 February 2020 at 5:26 pm UTC
View PC info
EhvisI'm actually surprised! And pleased!

Me too - didn't expect this. Very nice, I'm definitely interested in ME.
Cyril 15 February 2020 at 5:24 pm UTC
View PC info
Too bad the Linux version of their previous Metro are not on GOG...
  Go to:
While you're here, please consider supporting GamingOnLinux on Patreon, Liberapay or Paypal. We have no adverts, no paywalls, no timed exclusive articles. Just good, fresh content. Without your continued support, we simply could not continue!

You can find even more ways to support us on this dedicated page any time. If you already are, thank you!

You need to Register and Login to comment, submit articles and more.

Or login with...
Sign in with Steam Sign in with Google
Register Forgot Login?
Sales
Visit sales page
Livestreams & Videos
Community Livestreams
Add your own livestream here.
Popular this week
View by Category
Contact
Latest Comments
Latest Forum Posts
Misc