Mutant soap opera adventure 'Mutazione' now available for Linux

Nominated for multiple awards so it must be a little bit special, the mutant soap opera adventure Mutazione has today been released for Linux.

Mutazione is an adventure game where the juicy personal drama is just as important as the high-stakes adventure. Explore the community as 15-year-old Kai as she travels to the strange and secretive community of Mutazione to care for her ailing grandfather, Nonno. Make new friends; plant musical gardens; attend BBQs, band nights and boat trips; and embark on a final spiritual journey to save everyone from the strange darkness at the heart of it all.

Feature Highlight:

A lush, hand-illustrated world to explore

Ensemble cast of loveable mutant characters

A story with unpredictable dramatic twists and turns

Gardens to customize for unique relaxing musical soundscapes

Seed sharing - send and receive rare and unusual seeds with your friends

The great news is that it supports a bunch of languages including English, Danish, French, Italian, German, Dutch, Brazilian Portuguese, Spanish, Japanese, Korean, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Turkish and Arabic.

Linux support arrives not long after a substantial update too, with the Garden Mode that allows the player to access a stand-alone magical musical garden (on top of the gardens grown in story mode). You can share seeds with friends, get access to 7 seeds not in the story mode, time control and more.

The developer told us the Linux build will be going up on various stores including the usual suspects like Humble Store, GOG, itch.io and Steam.