NVIDIA released the 440.82 stable 'Long Lived' Linux driver - helps DOOM Eternal on Steam Play Proton

By - | Views: 5,459

Today, NVIDIA released an update to their stable driver series with driver version 440.82 now available in their  'Long Lived' branch. After a few updates to their Vulkan Beta driver recently, it seems they've pulled in a bunch of changes from there.

What's the difference between their "Short" and "Long" lived drivers? Here's what NVIDIA themselves said about it (source):

Any given release branch is either long-lived or short-lived. The difference is in how long the branch is maintained and how many releases made from each branch. A short-lived branch typically has only one or two (non-beta) releases, while long-lived branches will have several.

Okay, so what's new in 440.82? NVIDIA have added in a workaround for playing DOOM Eternal through Steam Play Proton, this will override "application requested memory locations, to ensure performance-critical resources be placed in video memory". Additionally, the driver now allows "presenting from queue families which only expose VK_QUEUE_COMPUTE_BIT when using XCB in addition to Xlib surfaces".

Multiple bug fixes made it into this release too, including one" that caused render-offloaded applications to crash on exit". The rest of the fixes seem specific to using the NVIDIA driver with Linux kernel 5.6.

Full driver release info here.

2 comments

NeoTrantor 7 April 2020 at 11:04 pm UTC
So the copy Protection has been removed? Or does it work with proton now? I'd love to install it under Linux.
Comandante Ñoñardo 7 April 2020 at 11:18 pm UTC
View PC info
I wonder if this will this fix the crash on Borderlands: The Presequel
