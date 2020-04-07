NVIDIA released the 440.82 stable 'Long Lived' Linux driver - helps DOOM Eternal on Steam Play Proton
Today, NVIDIA released an update to their stable driver series with driver version 440.82 now available in their 'Long Lived' branch. After a few updates to their Vulkan Beta driver recently, it seems they've pulled in a bunch of changes from there.
What's the difference between their "Short" and "Long" lived drivers? Here's what NVIDIA themselves said about it (source):
Any given release branch is either long-lived or short-lived. The difference is in how long the branch is maintained and how many releases made from each branch. A short-lived branch typically has only one or two (non-beta) releases, while long-lived branches will have several.
Okay, so what's new in 440.82? NVIDIA have added in a workaround for playing DOOM Eternal through Steam Play Proton, this will override "application requested memory locations, to ensure performance-critical resources be placed in video memory". Additionally, the driver now allows "presenting from queue families which only expose VK_QUEUE_COMPUTE_BIT when using XCB in addition to Xlib surfaces".
Multiple bug fixes made it into this release too, including one" that caused render-offloaded applications to crash on exit". The rest of the fixes seem specific to using the NVIDIA driver with Linux kernel 5.6.
Full driver release info here.
See more from me