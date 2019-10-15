Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition arrives on Linux on November 5th

Feral Interactive have finally confirmed the Linux release date for Shadow of the Tomb Raider after announcing it for Linux back in November last year.

They've said today it will officially release as "Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition" on November 5th ! Looking around at dates, technically this is the earliest we've seen any of the newer Tomb Raider series arrive on Linux. The first Tomb Raider came to Linux in 2016 after an original 2013 release, with Rise of the Tomb Raider arriving on Linux 2018 after an original 2016 release and we get the final game in the reboot trilogy next month!

Since we've waited on it for just over a year after release, we get the fancy Definitive Edition which comes with its entire collection of DLC so it's not a bad package for a patient gamer to get. Feral's previous port of Rise of the Tomb Raider performed really well too, so I've no doubt this will.

One thing the Linux version will not support is Ray Tracing, as Feral Interactive confirmed to GamingOnLinux over email.

Feral announced it on their official site, Twitter, press emails and so on. They also have a fancy mini-site setup for it if you're after a bit more information. We also still have Life is Strange 2 and Total War Saga: TROY to come from Feral yet.

Will you be picking up a copy when it releases? We shall have a livestream of the fun no doubt, be sure to follow us on Twitch for when that happens.