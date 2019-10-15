We're live now on Twitch!
Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition arrives on Linux on November 5th

Posted by , | Views: 11,811

Feral Interactive have finally confirmed the Linux release date for Shadow of the Tomb Raider after announcing it for Linux back in November last year.

They've said today it will officially release as "Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition" on November 5th! Looking around at dates, technically this is the earliest we've seen any of the newer Tomb Raider series arrive on Linux. The first Tomb Raider came to Linux in 2016 after an original 2013 release, with Rise of the Tomb Raider arriving on Linux 2018 after an original 2016 release and we get the final game in the reboot trilogy next month!

Since we've waited on it for just over a year after release, we get the fancy Definitive Edition which comes with its entire collection of DLC so it's not a bad package for a patient gamer to get. Feral's previous port of Rise of the Tomb Raider performed really well too, so I've no doubt this will.

One thing the Linux version will not support is Ray Tracing, as Feral Interactive confirmed to GamingOnLinux over email.

Feral announced it on their official site, Twitter, press emails and so on. They also have a fancy mini-site setup for it if you're after a bit more information. We also still have Life is Strange 2 and Total War Saga: TROY to come from Feral yet.

Will you be picking up a copy when it releases? We shall have a livestream of the fun no doubt, be sure to follow us on Twitch for when that happens.

sr_ls_boy 15 October 2019 at 1:50 pm UTC
View PC info
I've waited lone enough. I'll buy it.
gustavoyaraujo 15 October 2019 at 1:58 pm UTC
Awesome
buckysrevenge 15 October 2019 at 1:59 pm UTC
View PC info
Hope the min specs are similar to the Windows version, I might still be able to play it on my system
Corben 15 October 2019 at 2:00 pm UTC
View PC info
In times of proton this is still some remarkable news! We haven't seen many native releases in the last year, so I'll make sure they get that little bit extra, when I buy it in their store.
Mohandevir 15 October 2019 at 2:02 pm UTC
View PC info
Yes! I was waiting on this to buy it.
mirv 15 October 2019 at 2:04 pm UTC
View PC info
  • Supporter
  • Top Supporter
Another guaranteed purchase by me. Given how amazing the last game on my system, I've every confidence in this one too. Looking forward to it.
x_wing 15 October 2019 at 2:12 pm UTC
View PC info
Finally! I'll buy it on Feral Store too, worth the effort!
bradgy 15 October 2019 at 2:13 pm UTC
View PC info
  • Supporter
  • Top Supporter
It's so heartening to see Feral stick with porting for us through all the changes that are taking place in the Linux and wider PC platform. Proton, Stadia etc are all disruptive to their business model but the proof is in the pudding, it's still worth porting the odd big game.

Thanks Feral!


Last edited by bradgy at 15 October 2019 at 2:14 pm UTC
WorMzy 15 October 2019 at 2:16 pm UTC
View PC info
  • Supporter
  • Top Supporter
Remember, remember, the fifth of November. Gunpowder, treason and Tomb Raider.
Eike 15 October 2019 at 2:20 pm UTC
View PC info
Looking forward to buy Tomb Raider and Life is Strange 2 from Feral Store.

... and I'm looking forward to build my new PC in the next months.
