The match-2 solitaire card-game 'Faerie Solitaire Harvest' is coming to Linux this year

Posted by

Developer Subsoap has teamed up with Puppy Games to publish Faerie Solitaire Harvest, which will be coming to Linux at release.

Faerie Solitaire Harvest is a match-2 solitaire card game. This means you match two cards of the same value to clear them from the board. King with a King, Ace with an Ace, and so on. Don't let the apparent simplicity fool you, there is still depth, strategy, and luck involved in this game. Faerie Solitaire Harvest is designed to be fun no matter how you choose to play it.

If you've played match-2 solitaires before and were unimpressed, let Faerie Solitaire Harvest be the game to change your mind about how good this kind of game can be!

I've been testing out a beta build of it on Ubuntu, which has been working rather nicely. For those who prefer a more casual laid-back experience, it's going to be a good choice to pick up. Truthfully this is the first time I've played such a game and I thought it was lovely. It's another game where time just slips away, sucked me right in.

Features:

  • 40 locations with beautiful hand-painted backgrounds
  • 360 hand crafted solitaire card layouts
  • 32 pets to collect each with an evolution and story to share
  • Adventure mode where you save the faeries and make new friends
  • Quickplay mode to replay locations and earn extra rewards
  • New Game + mode with even greater rewards
  • 40+ achievements to earn
  • Just the right amount of relaxing fun and challenge
  • Suitable for all ages

It will be available sometime "This Easter" and you can wishlist/follow it on Steam right now.

wleoncio 8 March 2019 at 4:35 pm UTC
This is great news, given how Faerie Solitaire "came" to Linux (it shows no SteamOS icon but runs without Proton) but the remastered version didn't (it's Proton-perfect, though). Can recommend the series.


dubigrasu 8 March 2019 at 6:38 pm UTC
And they're looking for SteamOS testers https://old.reddit.com/r/SteamOS/comments/aynflw/need_steamos_testers_for_game/
I'm a SteamOS user myself, but card games are not my cup of tea.
