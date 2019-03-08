The match-2 solitaire card-game 'Faerie Solitaire Harvest' is coming to Linux this year

Developer Subsoap has teamed up with Puppy Games to publish Faerie Solitaire Harvest, which will be coming to Linux at release.

Faerie Solitaire Harvest is a match-2 solitaire card game. This means you match two cards of the same value to clear them from the board. King with a King, Ace with an Ace, and so on. Don't let the apparent simplicity fool you, there is still depth, strategy, and luck involved in this game. Faerie Solitaire Harvest is designed to be fun no matter how you choose to play it. If you've played match-2 solitaires before and were unimpressed, let Faerie Solitaire Harvest be the game to change your mind about how good this kind of game can be!

I've been testing out a beta build of it on Ubuntu, which has been working rather nicely. For those who prefer a more casual laid-back experience, it's going to be a good choice to pick up. Truthfully this is the first time I've played such a game and I thought it was lovely. It's another game where time just slips away, sucked me right in.

Features:

40 locations with beautiful hand-painted backgrounds

360 hand crafted solitaire card layouts

32 pets to collect each with an evolution and story to share

Adventure mode where you save the faeries and make new friends

Quickplay mode to replay locations and earn extra rewards

New Game + mode with even greater rewards

40+ achievements to earn

Just the right amount of relaxing fun and challenge

Suitable for all ages

It will be available sometime "This Easter" and you can wishlist/follow it on Steam right now.