Valve release an official statement about the future of Linux support, they "remain committed" to Linux gaming

After the recent upset caused by Canonical's plan to drop 32bit support in Ubuntu, then to turn around and change their plan due to the uproar caused by it, Valve now have a full statement out about their future support of Linux gaming.

Firstly, to get it out of the way, there's nothing to worry about here. Valve said they "remain committed to supporting Linux as a gaming platform", they're also "continuing to drive numerous driver and feature development efforts that we expect will help improve the gaming and desktop experience across all distributions" which they plan to talk more about later.

On the subject of Canonical's newer plan for Ubuntu 19.10 and onwards in regards to 32bit support, Valve said they're "not particularly excited about the removal of any existing functionality, but such a change to the plan is extremely welcome" and that it "seems likely that we will be able to continue to officially support Steam on Ubuntu".

However Arch Linux, Manjaro, Pop!_OS and Fedora all got direct mentions in this statement, when talking about how the Linux gaming landscape has changed and how there's a lot more options to have a good gaming experience. Valve said they will be working "closer" with more distributions but they have nothing to announce just yet on what exact distributions they will be officially supporting in future.

Also, if you're working on a distribution and you need a direct line with Valve, they suggested using this link.

You can see the full statement from Valve here.

Fantastic news, I will be completely honest, there was that little worry in the back of my mind that Valve would start pulling back but why would they? They've put a ridiculous amount of resources into our smaller platform, things have improved an astonishing amount since Steam arrived on Linux back in 2013 and it sounds like things will continue getting better.

jasonm 26 June 2019 at 11:12 pm UTC
View PC info
This could have really worked out much better for the entire Linux ecosystem and gaming. Just hearing anything about Valve working closer with other distros is great news for us all!
F.Ultra 26 June 2019 at 11:23 pm UTC
View PC info
It's also quite clear from this announcement that what they where planning to do before Ubuntu backed was just to remove the text that said that Ubuntu was a recommended system. Going by some earlier comments on the Internet during this few hectic days one could almost get the impression that Valve was going to make sure that Steam could not be installed on Ubuntu at all :-)
gustavoyaraujo 26 June 2019 at 11:26 pm UTC
Valve is great. The word "support" mean something for them.
gradyvuckovic 26 June 2019 at 11:38 pm UTC
View PC info
Perfectly worded response, Valve's position is in my opinion completely justified. What Canonical pulled was crazy and unreasonable, as was said countless times, if there was a solution then Valve couldn't have been expected to work it out in 3 months. You HAVE to give more warning than that when doing something like dropping all 32bit libraries.
Keyrock 26 June 2019 at 11:41 pm UTC
View PC info
I use Fedora on my lappy (and am considering switching to Fedora on my desktop) so I'm happy to hear about Valve working closer with other distros than Ubuntu.
Shmerl 27 June 2019 at 12:06 am UTC
View PC info
Great to hear about Valve working closely with more distros! And especially backing efforts to improve desktop experience. I suppose the recent KDE/KWin work announcement is related to that.


Last edited by Shmerl at 27 June 2019 at 12:06 am UTC
madpinger 27 June 2019 at 12:12 am UTC
View PC info
Yup, I'm on board with Steam, it's funny cause at one time I was really against them, amazing what supporting linux did for their image :3
Shmerl 27 June 2019 at 12:16 am UTC
View PC info
Interestingly, if you read the announcement carefully, they write that they'll be able to continue to support Ubuntu officially, but they didn't say they'll continue recommending it as the first choice for their users. So would be interesting to see what they'll recommend.
mylka 27 June 2019 at 12:26 am UTC
View PC info
was there ever someone who said valve stops linux support because of ubuntu?
a few month afer investing a lot of money in proton, wine, dxvk, vulkan, mesa, etc

actually i hope valve releases its own stadia in the near future. also with linux and vulkan
not to replace "offline gaming", but to get steam on every TV, without a NOISY box beside it and for games you just wanna play now and then, but you dont have the space for them.... like xcom, TF2, some warhammer games, etc
doomiebaby 27 June 2019 at 12:37 am UTC
View PC info
madpingerYup, I'm on board with Steam, it's funny cause at one time I was really against them, amazing what supporting linux did for their image :3

thing is i hate DRM so, and started out a huge steam-hater... but the amount of love they give linux...sigh =w= sometimes it hurts to realize someone's gotten under your skin, i guess ...and they DO have some drm-free games .w. the handsome bastards. wouuoooo
