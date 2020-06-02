Lenovo adding Ubuntu & Red Hat on their entire ThinkStation and ThinkPad P lines

Today, hardware vendor Lenovo announced something quite huge for the Linux community with the addition of more Linux devices becoming easily available.

Back in April, it was announced that Lenovo and Fedora were teaming up to bring Fedora Linux to a few different ThinkPad models. That by itself was quite big. Now they're going a massive step further by announcing both Red Hat Enterprise Linux and Ubuntu LTS will be certified and available across their entire ThinkStation and ThinkPad P Series workstations.

When will it be available? Lenovo said to expect it to begin rolling out this month, and they will be fully customizable too. On top of that, Lenovo aim to build a bit of a community around it. Since this is a proper vendor-run effort, you get the whole package of support too including "security patches and updates to better secure and verify hardware drivers, firmware and bios optimizations".

This isn't a vendor just adding it as an option, they're clearly investing into it. We're going to see "full" web support, dedicated Linux forums, config guidance and so on. Lenovo say they will also "upstream device drivers directly to the Linux kernel, to help maintain stability and compatibility throughout the life of the workstation".

This is awesome. Hope to see more hardware vendors follow and eventually roll it out across more lines. See the original announcement here.