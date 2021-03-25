Total War: ROME REMASTERED announced with cross-platform multiplayer

Feral Interactive have turned from porter to a full game developer here with the announcement of Total War: ROME REMASTERED, bringing over one of the few Total War titles we didn't already have. This is not some minor revamp either, Feral Interactive went back and upgraded all parts of the game for a full release across Linux, macOS and Windows.

Originally created by Creative Assembly in partnership with SEGA Europe, this brings a lot of fun sounding enhancements to a very popular game along with Linux and macOS support.

"Working to remaster a classic such as Rome has been an exhilarating challenge: a bit like re-cutting the crown jewels" says David Stephen, Managing Director of Feral Interactive. "We are delighted with the result and hope that fans of this fantastic franchise will be too."

Improved Visuals: Total War: ROME REMASTERED ushers the classic strategy title into the modern gaming era with full 4K visuals, native support for ultra-high-definition resolution and overhauled environment, battlefield, and character models.

Total War: ROME REMASTERED ushers the classic strategy title into the modern gaming era with full 4K visuals, native support for ultra-high-definition resolution and overhauled environment, battlefield, and character models. New Gameplay Content: Wage war across new fronts with 16 previously unplayable factions to play on top of the original 22, and send the new Merchant agents on missions to establish lucrative trade networks across the map, buy out rival Merchants, and assert your empire’s economic power.

Wage war across new fronts with 16 previously unplayable factions to play on top of the original 22, and send the new Merchant agents on missions to establish lucrative trade networks across the map, buy out rival Merchants, and assert your empire’s economic power. Modern Features: Players can exercise more control than ever with new features such as a tactical map during battles, plus heat maps and icon overlays in campaign mode. Existing mechanics have also been improved, including an overhauled diplomacy system, wider camera zoom levels throughout the game, and camera rotation on the campaign map.

Players can exercise more control than ever with new features such as a tactical map during battles, plus heat maps and icon overlays in campaign mode. Existing mechanics have also been improved, including an overhauled diplomacy system, wider camera zoom levels throughout the game, and camera rotation on the campaign map. Improved Help Systems: A swathe of improved support has been added, including a redesigned tutorial, a new in-game Wiki, expansive advice and tooltips, and improved accessibility for colour blind players.

A swathe of improved support has been added, including a redesigned tutorial, a new in-game Wiki, expansive advice and tooltips, and improved accessibility for colour blind players. Cross-platform Multiplayer: Players can enjoy cross-platform multiplayer between Windows, macOS and Linux, a first for the Total War franchise.

Players can enjoy cross-platform multiplayer between Windows, macOS and Linux, a first for the Total War franchise. Complete Content: Total War: ROME REMASTERED includes the Barbarian Invasion and Alexander expansions in glorious new detail, and players will also gain access to the original ROME: Total War Collection (Windows only).

"What better excuse than the 20th year of Total War to revisit a grand master?" says Rob Bartholomew, Chief Product Officer at Creative Assembly, "The original release of Rome marks a special time for us as our first major break-out title; it's amazing to get the opportunity to Remaster it with our friends at Feral."

The original Rome: Total War - Collection has been delisted from Steam now too, so that all focus goes into the new cross-platform enhanced version. Additionally, this remaster will also have modding support that will be available from launch.

It releases on April 29 and is now available to pre-order for £24.99 / $29.99 / €29.99 from Steam or directly from Feral Interactive via the Feral Store.