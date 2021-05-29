Bitmapflow helps artists generate inbetweens for animated sprites

Are you developing games? Making awesome gifs of things and whatever else? Bitmapflow is a very clever application that will generate extra parts of animations to make them smoother. Like a lot of things lately, it slipped through the TODO list and got buried under a pile of "I should really take a look at these" but we're finally getting to it.

Now and then we like to highlight things that aren't games that we think might be useful to certain readers and game developers, this is one such time because it's just so seriously cool. Bitmapflow "uses optical flow to try to guess how the pixels move between frames, and blends them accordingly", like the example they give below:

It's mighty impressive, and after the initial release went out a Linux version was put up back in April.

Know what else is awesome about it? They application is made with Godot Engine, and it's even open source under the MIT license! Check out their video below:

Want to give it a run? Find it on itch.io and GitHub.