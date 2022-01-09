There it is - Steam breaks 28 million users online

Well, that didn't take long now did it? After hitting a new high on January 2 that was very close to the big milestone, just today Steam officially passed 28 million users online.

The fun thing is while preparing this article, the record got smashed repeatedly again. It went from 28,091,667 to 28,122,386 and then 28,155,279 in the blink of an eye. This new all-time peak is with 7,908,863 people actually playing a game, which you can see confirmed on SteamDB.

Here's what was in the top most played at the time:

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Dota 2

PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS

Apex Legends

Grand Theft Auto V

NARAKA: BLADEPOINT

Rust

ARK: Survival Evolved

Football Manager 2022

Team Fortress 2

Just how many of those millions will buy a Steam Deck though? It's going to be fun to find out.