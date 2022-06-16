Starship Troopers: Terran Command on Steam Deck and Linux — a quick guide

Starship Troopers: Terran Command [Humble Store / Steam] just released from The Artistocrats and Slitherine Ltd. but getting it on running on Linux desktop or Steam Deck requires a few steps. Video steps at the bottom if you prefer that.
Technically, on a Linux desktop it works out of the box with Proton but the videos don't play. For both Steam Deck and Linux you will need the community made GE-Proton. To grab GE-Proton you can use ProtonUp-Qt, which I did a previous tutorial on. No doubt an official Proton update will come to help but this will get you going right now.
Once you have ProtonUp-Qt and then use it to download GE-Proton, set the game to use GE-Proton in the Compatibility menu in the Properties (restart Steam for it to show up). On Desktop:
And on Steam Deck:
Once done you will need to add this as a launch option otherwise while the videos play they don't look right at all:
WINE_DO_NOT_CREATE_DXGI_DEVICE_MANAGER=1 %command%
To do the launch option, it's in the Properties menu of your game on Steam. On Desktop simply right click -> Properties and then enter it in:
And on Steam Deck. Pick the game in your Library, go to the Cog icon on the right and go to Properties and enter it in:
An extra fix needed for the Steam Deck specifically, is to have the launcher close when you hit play. Otherwise you just get a black screen! Find the "Launcher.exe.config" file in your installed folder, open it with a text editor and line 76 will have this:
add key="CloseAfterStart" value="false"
Change it to:
add key="CloseAfterStart" value="true"
Now it will work properly on Steam Deck too. Another case of a random launcher being a nuisance.
Game Features:
- An immersive storyline campaign featuring unique missions, characters and a lot of Starship Troopers flavor.
- Dozens of unique unit types, each with their own special abilities.
- Terrain elevation, True Line of Sight & True Line of Fire provide deep tactical gameplay.
- Capture and hold vital radio stations, construct base defenses to repel Arachnid attacks and deploy technology buildings to unlock new weaponry.
- Heroics, explosions, gore, and Bugs. Lots of Bugs.
As for the game, so far it seems reasonably good. I love the attempt to capture to cheesiness from the original movie. We don't talk about the two sequels.
You can buy it on Humble Store and Steam.
Video guide for those that prefer it:
Release Date: Jun 16, 2022
The music is such Nacho Cheesey -- it's a good sign that the makers didn't take the convent too seriously -- it has StarCraft 1 and Fallout 1 vibes. The gameplay looks great.
I was not expecting to wake up to a RTS Strategy
I was not expecting to wake up to a RTS Strategy
Great that it works though. But no money from me until they do the bare minimum I expect - their game to launch when I press the Play button.
Quoting: scaineNot gonna lie, if I'd bought this, I'd have refunded it in a heartbeat, even knowing that this fix exists. I have so little patience for developers and publishers expecting their own goddam customers to fix their shit. I used to - but something in the past couple of years has zeroed it out. I think it's my own expectations, which have been raised by the developers and publishers who do actually care about their reputation and customers. Because of them, I have no tolerance for this kind of ineptitude.
Great that it works though. But no money from me until they do the bare minimum I expect - their game to launch when I press the Play button.
This especially holds true when the developers / publishers are just purely lazy. Like the new free release of Daggerfall - GoG Cut. Sure it's free, because they can't legally charge for it. And sure they did some work to bundle a bunch of mods with it. Problem I have is that the project for Daggerfall: Unity has a Linux binary, and they couldn't be bothered with including it...
And yeah, let's just say that the game launched with lots of bugs, and not just the "alien" bugs.
