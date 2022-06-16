Starship Troopers: Terran Command on Steam Deck and Linux — a quick guide

Starship Troopers: Terran Command [Humble Store / Steam] just released from The Artistocrats and Slitherine Ltd. but getting it on running on Linux desktop or Steam Deck requires a few steps. Video steps at the bottom if you prefer that.

Technically, on a Linux desktop it works out of the box with Proton but the videos don't play. For both Steam Deck and Linux you will need the community made GE-Proton. To grab GE-Proton you can use ProtonUp-Qt, which I did a previous tutorial on. No doubt an official Proton update will come to help but this will get you going right now.

Once you have ProtonUp-Qt and then use it to download GE-Proton, set the game to use GE-Proton in the Compatibility menu in the Properties (restart Steam for it to show up). On Desktop:

And on Steam Deck:

Once done you will need to add this as a launch option otherwise while the videos play they don't look right at all:

WINE_DO_NOT_CREATE_DXGI_DEVICE_MANAGER=1 %command%

To do the launch option, it's in the Properties menu of your game on Steam. On Desktop simply right click -> Properties and then enter it in:

And on Steam Deck. Pick the game in your Library, go to the Cog icon on the right and go to Properties and enter it in:

An extra fix needed for the Steam Deck specifically, is to have the launcher close when you hit play. Otherwise you just get a black screen! Find the "Launcher.exe.config" file in your installed folder, open it with a text editor and line 76 will have this:

add key="CloseAfterStart" value="false"

Change it to:

add key="CloseAfterStart" value="true"

Now it will work properly on Steam Deck too. Another case of a random launcher being a nuisance.

Game Features:

An immersive storyline campaign featuring unique missions, characters and a lot of Starship Troopers flavor.

Dozens of unique unit types, each with their own special abilities.

Terrain elevation, True Line of Sight & True Line of Fire provide deep tactical gameplay.

Capture and hold vital radio stations, construct base defenses to repel Arachnid attacks and deploy technology buildings to unlock new weaponry.

Heroics, explosions, gore, and Bugs. Lots of Bugs.

As for the game, so far it seems reasonably good. I love the attempt to capture to cheesiness from the original movie. We don't talk about the two sequels.

You can buy it on Humble Store and Steam.

Video guide for those that prefer it: