Aerofly FS 4 Flight Simulator live on Steam with Linux support

By - | Views: 4,777

Aerofly FS 4 Flight Simulator from developer IPACS is out now on Steam with Native Linux support, offering up an expansive flight sim experience. This follows on from Aerofly FS 2 Flight Simulator that released originally in 2017, with a Native Linux version of that one that arrived back in 2020 so it's nice to see continued support.

"Aerofly FS 4 is a true next generation flight simulator with an easy to use and intuitive user interface as well as custom graphics and physics engines using state of the art technology such as 64bit support, multi-core processing, native Vulkan and Virtual Reality (VR) support, a real time full multibody simulation and complex aerodynamics simulation. World wide coverage of elevation data and base aerial images are included with Aerofly FS 4."

Just some of what it offers includes:

  • Realistic flight and ground physics
  • Intuitive user interface with location map and graphical route editor
  • Start the flight instantly in a cruise, takeoff or landing configuration;
    or on the ground ready for taxi or cold and dark
  • Highly detailed and interactive 3D cockpits
  • Time-Skip feature to jump ahead in the flight
  • Instant replay
  • Optional simulated copilot that can fly the aircraft autonomously
  • Optional flight assistance features like automatic nav-tuning, automatic lights, caution/warning muting and other quality of life features
  • Flight logs, statistics and achievements
  • Flight mission presets and custom missions
  • Global Air Traffic based on 10,000+ real world flights
  • 1200+ custom modeled airports
  • High resolution aerial images
  • Scenery cultivation: 3D buildings, powerlines, wind-turbines, trees, etc.
  • Custom modeled famous landmarks and bridges
  • World wide elevation, aerial images and navigation data coverage
  • Sloped and curved runways
  • Adjustable time of day, visibility, wind, clouds, thermal activity and turbulence

Available to buy on Steam.

2 comments

Mountain Man about 20 hours ago
View PC info
Graphics look average for a modern PC flight simulator ("average" simply meaning typical of what other similar products offer). I wonder how good the flight physics are?
Termy about 5 hours ago
View PC info
From memory without doing a direct comparison it looks like the terrain looks better than X-Plane. If the physics are good/realistic, it might be a nice middleground between arcadey but gorgeous MSFS and great realism but dated graphics X-Plane?

Nice to see Linux-Support any way - does that include VR?
