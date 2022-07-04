Aerofly FS 4 Flight Simulator live on Steam with Linux support

Aerofly FS 4 Flight Simulator from developer IPACS is out now on Steam with Native Linux support, offering up an expansive flight sim experience. This follows on from Aerofly FS 2 Flight Simulator that released originally in 2017, with a Native Linux version of that one that arrived back in 2020 so it's nice to see continued support.

"Aerofly FS 4 is a true next generation flight simulator with an easy to use and intuitive user interface as well as custom graphics and physics engines using state of the art technology such as 64bit support, multi-core processing, native Vulkan and Virtual Reality (VR) support, a real time full multibody simulation and complex aerodynamics simulation. World wide coverage of elevation data and base aerial images are included with Aerofly FS 4."

Just some of what it offers includes:

Realistic flight and ground physics

Intuitive user interface with location map and graphical route editor

Start the flight instantly in a cruise, takeoff or landing configuration;

or on the ground ready for taxi or cold and dark Highly detailed and interactive 3D cockpits

Time-Skip feature to jump ahead in the flight

Instant replay

Optional simulated copilot that can fly the aircraft autonomously

Optional flight assistance features like automatic nav-tuning, automatic lights, caution/warning muting and other quality of life features

Flight logs, statistics and achievements

Flight mission presets and custom missions

Global Air Traffic based on 10,000+ real world flights

1200+ custom modeled airports

High resolution aerial images

Scenery cultivation: 3D buildings, powerlines, wind-turbines, trees, etc.

Custom modeled famous landmarks and bridges

World wide elevation, aerial images and navigation data coverage

Sloped and curved runways

Adjustable time of day, visibility, wind, clouds, thermal activity and turbulence

Available to buy on Steam.