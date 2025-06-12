RimWorld - Odyssey will bring spaceship building, exploration and a lot more content

Ludeon Studios just announced the RimWorld - Odyssey expansion and it's huge. There's also going to be a big update for all players of the game.

It's going to expand RimWorld in some huge ways. No more single map, they've finally answered the calls to expand basically everything. And yes, that includes fishing too. Now you'll be able to build a gravship as a flying home to keep growing it into a full mobile colony, to then travel across the planet and beyond. You can settle new biomes "filled with diverse landforms and exotic wildlife", along with new quests to "hunt the alpha thrumbo or raid ancient cryptosleep bunkers" and even go right up into orbit to scavenge tech from space stations and asteroids.

One bit concerns me with the developer noting "But out in the void, an ancient machine mind stirs…". Eep.

The expansion really sounds massive in so many ways. Multiple new unique biomes to explore, a new landmarks system, space exploration, new wildlife, new big quests, new weapons, new traps, new enemies, a new music album and so on.

For the free 1.6 update there's going to be some big performance improvements, better planning systems, easier building upgrades, search bar improvements, reworked map generation, flying animals and the list goes on for a while. See it in the announcement.

I think I might actually have to jump in for this one, it sounds awesome.

There's no release date set for it yet but the 1.6 update has an opt-in Beta test on Steam.

RimWorld has Native Linux support and is Steam Deck Verified.

RimWorld | Release Date: 15th July 2016 Official links: GOG

Steam

Official Website