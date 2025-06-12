Be sure to follow us on Google News!
We use affiliate links to earn us some pennies. Learn more.

RimWorld - Odyssey will bring spaceship building, exploration and a lot more content

By -
0 comments

Ludeon Studios just announced the RimWorld - Odyssey expansion and it's huge. There's also going to be a big update for all players of the game.

It's going to expand RimWorld in some huge ways. No more single map, they've finally answered the calls to expand basically everything. And yes, that includes fishing too. Now you'll be able to build a gravship as a flying home to keep growing it into a full mobile colony, to then travel across the planet and beyond. You can settle new biomes "filled with diverse landforms and exotic wildlife", along with new quests to "hunt the alpha thrumbo or raid ancient cryptosleep bunkers" and even go right up into orbit to scavenge tech from space stations and asteroids.

One bit concerns me with the developer noting "But out in the void, an ancient machine mind stirs…". Eep.

The expansion really sounds massive in so many ways. Multiple new unique biomes to explore, a new landmarks system, space exploration, new wildlife, new big quests, new weapons, new traps, new enemies, a new music album and so on.

For the free 1.6 update there's going to be some big performance improvements, better planning systems, easier building upgrades, search bar improvements, reworked map generation, flying animals and the list goes on for a while. See it in the announcement.

I think I might actually have to jump in for this one, it sounds awesome.

There's no release date set for it yet but the 1.6 update has an opt-in Beta test on Steam.

RimWorld has Native Linux support and is Steam Deck Verified.

RimWorld | Release Date: 15th July 2016

Official links:

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
Tags: Native Linux, Steam Deck, Building Sim, DLC, Indie Game, Simulation, Steam, Upcoming | Apps: RimWorld
2 Likes
About the author -
author picture
I am the owner of GamingOnLinux. After discovering Linux back in the days of Mandrake in 2003, I constantly checked on the progress of Linux until Ubuntu appeared on the scene and it helped me to really love it. You can reach me easily by emailing GamingOnLinux directly. You can also follow my personal adventures on Bluesky.
See more from me
Some you may have missed, popular articles from the last month:
All posts need to follow our rules. For users logged in: please hit the Report Flag icon on any post that breaks the rules or contains illegal / harmful content. Guest readers can email us for any issues.
No comments yet! Subscribe

While you're here, please consider supporting GamingOnLinux on:

Reward Tiers: Patreon Logo Patreon. Plain Donations: PayPal Logo PayPal.

This ensures all of our main content remains totally free for everyone! Patreon supporters can also remove all adverts and sponsors! Supporting us helps bring good, fresh content. Without your continued support, we simply could not continue!

You can find even more ways to support us on this dedicated page any time. If you already are, thank you!
Login / Register

Register Forgot Login?
★ Support Us
Popular this week
Search or view by category
Contact
Latest Guides
GeForce NOWHow to get GeForce NOW on Steam Deck, SteamOS
By Liam Dawe,
Graphics DriversHow to install, update and see what graphics driver you have on Linux and SteamOS
By Liam Dawe,
> View more Tips & Guides
Buy Games
Buy games with our affiliate / partner links:
Misc