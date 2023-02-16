AMD releases source code for FidelityFX FSR2 v2.2

Last year AMD announced FSR version 2.2 and today AMD has actually released the source code on GitHub for FidelityFX FSR2 v2.2.

This makes it even easier for any developer and game engine to use it, so hopefully we will begin to see more games implement it to help performance. With this being the first proper public release of FSR 2.2 these are the main changes:

Introduction of debug API checker.

Changes to improve "High Velocity Ghosting" situations.

Changes to Luminance computation with pre-exposure application.

Small motion vectors ignored in previous depth estimation.

Changes to depth logic to improve disocclusion detection and avoid self-disocclusions.

Dilated reactive mask logic updated to use temporal motion vector divergence to kill locks.

New lock luminance resource.

Accumulation overhauled to use temporal reactivity.

Changed how intermediate signals are stored and tonemapped.

Luminance instability logic improved.

Tonemapping no longer applied during RCAS to retain more dynamic range.

Fixes for multiple user reported issues on GitHub and elsewhere. Thank you for your feedback!

AMD are announcing another milestone too with 250 games either having FSR or planning to add it in as they showed in a graphic of many game logos. Out of the 250 they said 110 of them will support the latest FSR 2 and they soon expect the number of FSR 2 enabled games to overtake FSR 1.

See their blog post for more.