We're live now on Twitch!
Check out our Monthly Survey Page to see what our users are running.
We do often include affiliate links to earn us some pennies. See more here.

AMD releases source code for FidelityFX FSR2 v2.2

By - | Views: 7,485

Last year AMD announced FSR version 2.2 and today AMD has actually released the source code on GitHub for FidelityFX FSR2 v2.2.

This makes it even easier for any developer and game engine to use it, so hopefully we will begin to see more games implement it to help performance. With this being the first proper public release of FSR 2.2 these are the main changes:

  • Introduction of debug API checker.
  • Changes to improve "High Velocity Ghosting" situations.
  • Changes to Luminance computation with pre-exposure application.
  • Small motion vectors ignored in previous depth estimation.
  • Changes to depth logic to improve disocclusion detection and avoid self-disocclusions.
  • Dilated reactive mask logic updated to use temporal motion vector divergence to kill locks.
  • New lock luminance resource.
  • Accumulation overhauled to use temporal reactivity.
  • Changed how intermediate signals are stored and tonemapped.
  • Luminance instability logic improved.
  • Tonemapping no longer applied during RCAS to retain more dynamic range.
  • Fixes for multiple user reported issues on GitHub and elsewhere. Thank you for your feedback!

AMD are announcing another milestone too with 250 games either having FSR or planning to add it in as they showed in a graphic of many game logos. Out of the 250 they said 110 of them will support the latest FSR 2 and they soon expect the number of FSR 2 enabled games to overtake FSR 1.

See their blog post for more.

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
Tags: AMD, Game Dev, Meta, New Release, Open Source
20 Likes
About the author -
author picture
I am the owner of GamingOnLinux. After discovering Linux back in the days of Mandrake in 2003, I constantly came back to check on the progress of Linux until Ubuntu appeared on the scene and it helped me to really love it. You can reach me easily by emailing GamingOnLinux directly.
See more from me
Some you may have missed, popular articles from the last month:
3 comments

fearnflavio about 16 hours ago
View PC info
  • Supporter Plus
Great news!
Now all I want to know is FSR2 on Wine/Proton/Gamescope when? 😁
3zekiel about 15 hours ago
  • Supporter
Quoting: fearnflavioGreat news!
Now all I want to know is FSR2 on Wine/Proton/Gamescope when? 😁

I'd say that it won't happen, as time based algorithm require integration inside the game engine, so as to obtain the movement vectors. It _might_ be possible to infer them from APIs side, but I wouldn't count on it.
It might end up in Godot3D though, and maybe directly in all major engines.


Last edited by 3zekiel on 16 February 2023 at 8:31 pm UTC
Lofty about 15 hours ago
I actually think FSR is a great technology when used sparingly. I have used it with just a very minor drop in resolution and when controlling the sharpening level to the minimum position it can improve some old games really nicely.
While you're here, please consider supporting GamingOnLinux on:

Reward Tiers: Patreon. Plain Donations: PayPal.

This ensures all of our main content remains totally free for everyone with no article paywalls. We also don't have tons of adverts, there's also no tracking and we respect your privacy. Just good, fresh content. Without your continued support, we simply could not continue!

You can find even more ways to support us on this dedicated page any time. If you already are, thank you!
Login / Register
Or login with...
Sign in with Steam Sign in with Google
Social logins require cookies to stay logged in.
Register Forgot Login?
★ Support Us
Popular this week
Search or view by category
Contact
Latest Comments
Latest Forum Posts
Misc
Free Linux Games