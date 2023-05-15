We're live now on Twitch!
Time running out to swap your Minecraft account over to Microsoft

By - | Views: 9,561

Mojang recently sent out a rather important reminder, as the time is running out to swap your Mojang account for Minecraft over to Microsoft.

If you don't swap over, you'll lose access to play Minecraft: Java Edition after September 19th 2023. Since I know there's plenty of Minecraft fans reading, figured it might be a good time to prod you towards the switch over to ensure you don't lose access to your game.

Pictured - Minecraft with Iris and Sodium.

So you'll need to switch over before September 19th. Otherwise, you really will lose access so don't delay.

You can find out how to do the move over here.

Want to get Minecraft on Steam Deck? Check out my most recent guide.

StalePopcorn a day ago
A prime example of why I'm glad the Microsoft Activision monopoly wasn't approved! —yet. Unfortunately everyone has a price, these companies have deep pockets and expensive lawyers.


pb a day ago
Will I get a honorary badge if I don't?
jordicoma a day ago
I tried minecraft many years ago, and I was about to buy a copy to support it.
But then Microsoft bought it. I'm glad that I stopped from buying it.
I don't want to support Microsoft.
bla6 a day ago
Last December I closed my Mojang account. I cannot play Minecraft, ok. It's not the doomsday and there are a lot of plenty games out there.
akselmo a day ago
A good free alternative, at least I found it fun even if it's not perfect: https://wiki.minetest.net/Games/MineClone_2
Pengling a day ago
I bought Minecraft on the Nintendo Switch several years ago, and eventually ran into a bug with a major update whereby DLC would vanish from your account (I'd claimed a bunch of event freebies over time, so I lost a lot of stuff), and the only documented workaround that I could ever find was to log into Minecraft on Microsoft Windows or a Microsoft Xbox in order to bring it back. I own neither of those and have no desire to use them, and at that point had already decided to move on from consoles anyway. When I ditched the Switch and moved all of my gaming to Linux instead, I never re-bought Minecraft for this reason.

The Minetest engine paired with the MineClone 2 game, as linked above by akselmo, has proven to be a perfectly good alternative for me - not perfect, indeed, but very good nonetheless, and the engine offers plenty more content besides.
StoneColdSpider a day ago
I was also very close to buying Minecraft one point...... Thankfully M$ bought it before I did.......
artixbtw a day ago
Never!!!
Matombo a day ago
Correction: You already can't play without a MS account. What they a threatining now is that they will delete all unconverted accounts with no option to convert at a later date. So convert or buy again!

Still convinced this is illegal, but ms doesn't care about illegal -.-


Last edited by Matombo on 15 May 2023 at 4:48 pm UTC
Purple Library Guy a day ago
Quoting: StalePopcornUnfortunately everyone has a price
Not everyone has a price, it just rarely makes a functional difference because the people who don't have one rarely end up in positions of power.
