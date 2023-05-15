Time running out to swap your Minecraft account over to Microsoft

Mojang recently sent out a rather important reminder, as the time is running out to swap your Mojang account for Minecraft over to Microsoft.

If you don't swap over, you'll lose access to play Minecraft: Java Edition after September 19th 2023. Since I know there's plenty of Minecraft fans reading, figured it might be a good time to prod you towards the switch over to ensure you don't lose access to your game.

Pictured - Minecraft with Iris and Sodium.

So you'll need to switch over before September 19th. Otherwise, you really will lose access so don't delay.

You can find out how to do the move over here.

Want to get Minecraft on Steam Deck? Check out my most recent guide.