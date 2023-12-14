Confused on Steam Play and Proton? Be sure to check out our guide.
AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 (FSR3) is now open source

By - | Views: 11,451

As promised, AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 is now open source under the MIT license and available for all developers to look into and add into their games. Currently though, this initial open source release only includes support for DirectX 12, as Vulkan support is "in development and will be released in a future version".

More about it:

AMD FidelityFX™ Super Resolution 3 (FSR 3) technology uses a combination of super resolution temporal upscaling technology and frame generation to deliver a massive increase in framerates in supported games.

AMD FSR 3 technology extends upon FSR 2’s upscaling by adding Frame Generation – the ability to generate entirely new game frames and present those to the user to improve FPS. FSR 3 does this by adding two new technologies – Frame Interpolation and Optical Flow enhanced from AMD Fluid Motion Frames.

Some nice improvements arrived with FSR3 v3.0.3 including quality improvements and extends support for Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) monitors within the frame pacing logic.

More games are confirmed to be getting FSR3 too with Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora recently released with it. Other games that will get support for it include Eve Online, Farming Simulator 22, Squad, Warhammer Darktide, Space Marine II, Starfield, Starship Troopers Extermination, Cyberpunk 2077, Crimson Desert, Black Myth: Wukong, The Alters, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth and Pax Dei.

See their announcement blog, FSR3 page and the GitHub - currently FSR3 on GitHub is in its own special branch.

Tags: AMD, Game Dev, Misc, Open Source
4 comments

jordicoma about 14 hours ago
View PC info
Still, I did a quick look at the source at it seems that it doesn't support linux, and vulkan is in development.
Hope someone manage to compile on linux and vulkan works. (And even make an opengl backend if possible).
But releasing the code is one start.
Nocifer about 10 hours ago
View PC info
Quoting: jordicomaStill, I did a quick look at the source at it seems that it doesn't support linux, and vulkan is in development.
Hope someone manage to compile on linux and vulkan works. (And even make an opengl backend if possible).
But releasing the code is one start.

Well, it's a new technology that was also obviously rushed out the door before it was ready, back in October, so it makes sense that it's still missing bits and pieces and is for the time being focused on the most prevalent graphics stack first, i.e. DX12. Vulkan being in active development is enough for me.

I'm crossing my fingers that it will be possible to compile it as a DLL and so add unofficial FSR3 support to already existing games, like we can do with DLSS. And of course, that it will actually become usable in Wine in no more than a year from now (AFAIK, Proton devs have stated that FSR2 required work from AMD devs in order to build support for it in Proton, which probably means FSR3 will also need resources from an already resource-limited AMD).
Shmerl about 9 hours ago
View PC info
Quoting: NociferI'm crossing my fingers that it will be possible to compile it as a DLL and so add unofficial FSR3 support to already existing games, like we can do with DLSS.

I don't think it's possible without games actually using it directly. How would temporal anti-aliasing work otherwise? It's not a post processing filter like let's say vkbasalt.


Last edited by Shmerl on 14 December 2023 at 9:23 pm UTC
TheRiddick about 4 hours ago
View PC info
I hear Avatar is the first good demo of this technology in use. The previous 2 games had some problems.
