AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 (FSR3) is now open source

As promised, AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 is now open source under the MIT license and available for all developers to look into and add into their games. Currently though, this initial open source release only includes support for DirectX 12, as Vulkan support is "in development and will be released in a future version".

More about it:

AMD FidelityFX™ Super Resolution 3 (FSR 3) technology uses a combination of super resolution temporal upscaling technology and frame generation to deliver a massive increase in framerates in supported games. AMD FSR 3 technology extends upon FSR 2’s upscaling by adding Frame Generation – the ability to generate entirely new game frames and present those to the user to improve FPS. FSR 3 does this by adding two new technologies – Frame Interpolation and Optical Flow enhanced from AMD Fluid Motion Frames.

Some nice improvements arrived with FSR3 v3.0.3 including quality improvements and extends support for Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) monitors within the frame pacing logic.

More games are confirmed to be getting FSR3 too with Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora recently released with it. Other games that will get support for it include Eve Online, Farming Simulator 22, Squad, Warhammer Darktide, Space Marine II, Starfield, Starship Troopers Extermination, Cyberpunk 2077, Crimson Desert, Black Myth: Wukong, The Alters, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth and Pax Dei.

See their announcement blog, FSR3 page and the GitHub - currently FSR3 on GitHub is in its own special branch.