The latest Godot Engine 2023 showreel shows an impressive variety of games

Godot Engine continues to grow in popularity, and the quality of the games being made with it year after year just keep improving. The latest official Godot showreel is out now.

This year we see a really impressive variety in the art styles and game genre, so even if you're not specifically interested in Godot directly, it's still a really fun look at a whole bunch of upcoming games and apps. A few of which are planning Native Linux support, which is interesting to see considering Godot has some of the best Linux support around for developers.

The full video is below:

The games included are:

I've only noted Native Linux support for those that make it clear.