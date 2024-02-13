Confused on Steam Play and Proton? Be sure to check out our guide.
The latest Godot Engine 2023 showreel shows an impressive variety of games

By - | Views: 9,863

Godot Engine continues to grow in popularity, and the quality of the games being made with it year after year just keep improving. The latest official Godot showreel is out now.

This year we see a really impressive variety in the art styles and game genre, so even if you're not specifically interested in Godot directly, it's still a really fun look at a whole bunch of upcoming games and apps. A few of which are planning Native Linux support, which is interesting to see considering Godot has some of the best Linux support around for developers.

The full video is below:

YouTube Thumbnail
YouTube videos require cookies, you must accept their cookies to view. View cookie preferences.
Accept Cookies & Show   Direct Link

The games included are:

I've only noted Native Linux support for those that make it clear.

9 comments

nenoro about 23 hours ago
View PC info
Full-scale invasion looks good
Gunmetal gothic too
Talon1024 about 23 hours ago
View PC info
I'm glad to see the Godot engine becoming more popular by the month. You can look in the "Software & Game Development" category on twitch.tv, and at any given time, you may see a few developers working on their games with the Godot engine.

Although Unity3D is still by far the most popular game engine in 2024 so far, Unity Technologies certainly seem to have shot themselves in the foot with their runtime fee announcement, and now they are laying off people by the thousands.
ssj17vegeta about 20 hours ago
View PC info
This video should be posted on every Reddit topic asking "can I make game XXXXXX with Godot ?".
LoudTechie about 19 hours ago
Quoting: ssj17vegetaThis video should be posted on every Reddit topic asking "can I make game XXXXXX with Godot ?".
The problem with that kind of questions has always been that the answer seems simple, because it looks like "can anybody Z XXXXXX in Y" and the answer is within computers basically always yes, but it's acctually "can I Z XXXXX in Y", which requires knowledge about the person asking the question you probably don't have.
The best answer I've found to such questions is in the trend of:
"Some people can do it look [proof].
Whether or not you can do it depends how much you understand of [underlying concept]."
logge about 18 hours ago
View PC info
Impressive, I need more optimization
Viesta2015 about 13 hours ago
View PC info
seeing a little over half the titles having a native linux build makes me happy. :)
TimKrief about 5 hours ago
  • New User
Hi there! Thanks for covering this. Just so you know, I'm developing the game Octahedrone in linux, it's my main OS, so of course there will be a native linux version of Octahedrone coming this year. I should add this info to the website 😅. Have a nice day :)
Liam Dawe about 4 hours ago
View PC info
  • Admin
Quoting: TimKriefHi there! Thanks for covering this. Just so you know, I'm developing the game Octahedrone in linux, it's my main OS, so of course there will be a native linux version of Octahedrone coming this year. I should add this info to the website 😅. Have a nice day :)
Good to know, thanks, as I didn't see any platform info so added :)
Geppeto35 about 3 hours ago
View PC info
Halls of torment, my best discovering this year thanks to GOL <3
