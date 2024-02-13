The latest Godot Engine 2023 showreel shows an impressive variety of games

Godot Engine continues to grow in popularity, and the quality of the games being made with it year after year just keep improving. The latest official Godot showreel is out now.
This year we see a really impressive variety in the art styles and game genre, so even if you're not specifically interested in Godot directly, it's still a really fun look at a whole bunch of upcoming games and apps. A few of which are planning Native Linux support, which is interesting to see considering Godot has some of the best Linux support around for developers.
The full video is below:
The games included are:
- Until Then
- Of Life and Land
- Backpack Battles (Native Linux)
- Halls of Torment (Native Linux
- Windowkill (Native Linux)
- Ocean Mirror
- Stunt Xpress
- Uniform
- Racing Simulation
- Badaboom
- Full-Scale Invasion (Native Linux)
- Octahedrone (Native Linux)
- KOOK
- Runa & The Chaikurú Legacy (Native Linux)
- Gunmetal Gothic
- Unrailed 2: Back on Track
- Colorspace
- Immersive Home
- Dig Dig Boom (Native Linux)
- Vlobs (Native Linux)
- PLUG IT IN
- Sandbox Elements
- Speed Oddity
- Robot Detour (Native Linux)
- Jewel Run (Native Linux)
- knakk (Native Linux)
- GodSVG (Native Linux)
- Dirty Land (Native Linux)
I've only noted Native Linux support for those that make it clear.
9 comments
Full-scale invasion looks good
Gunmetal gothic too
I'm glad to see the Godot engine becoming more popular by the month. You can look in the "Software & Game Development" category on twitch.tv, and at any given time, you may see a few developers working on their games with the Godot engine.
Although Unity3D is still by far the most popular game engine in 2024 so far, Unity Technologies certainly seem to have shot themselves in the foot with their runtime fee announcement, and now they are laying off people by the thousands.
This video should be posted on every Reddit topic asking "can I make game XXXXXX with Godot ?".
Quoting: ssj17vegetaThis video should be posted on every Reddit topic asking "can I make game XXXXXX with Godot ?".The problem with that kind of questions has always been that the answer seems simple, because it looks like "can anybody Z XXXXXX in Y" and the answer is within computers basically always yes, but it's acctually "can I Z XXXXX in Y", which requires knowledge about the person asking the question you probably don't have.
The best answer I've found to such questions is in the trend of:
"Some people can do it look [proof].
Whether or not you can do it depends how much you understand of [underlying concept]."
Impressive, I need more optimization
seeing a little over half the titles having a native linux build makes me happy. :)
Hi there! Thanks for covering this. Just so you know, I'm developing the game Octahedrone in linux, it's my main OS, so of course there will be a native linux version of Octahedrone coming this year. I should add this info to the website 😅. Have a nice day :)
Quoting: TimKriefHi there! Thanks for covering this. Just so you know, I'm developing the game Octahedrone in linux, it's my main OS, so of course there will be a native linux version of Octahedrone coming this year. I should add this info to the website 😅. Have a nice day :)Good to know, thanks, as I didn't see any platform info so added :)
Halls of torment, my best discovering this year thanks to GOL <3
