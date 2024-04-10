Don't want to see articles from a certain category? When logged in, go to your User Settings and adjust your feed in the Content Preferences section where you can block tags!
Cute gravity-bending platformer ROTA is now free and open source

By -

Always nice to see more developers open up their games. ROTA released back in 2022 is now not only free, but it's also been made open source by the dev. It was made with Godot Engine too, so could be an interesting one for people to learn more from a fully released game.

The developer didn't give any reasoning, their announcement on stores was short and to the point just mentioning it's free and open source now.

Game Features:

  • Rotate gravity as you walk over the edge!
  • Push, pull and rotate gravity-blocks to traverse the stage and solve puzzles.
  • Collect all 50 gems to unlock doors and explore 8 vibrant worlds!
  • Listen to an original ambient soundtrack that will keep you relaxed while solving challenging puzzles. (:
  • Watch out for spikes! 0:

You can grab it free from itch.io or Steam and find the source (GPL license) on GitHub.

3 comments

no_information_here about 21 hours ago
That is a nice surprise!
BloodScourge about 17 hours ago
View PC info
  • Supporter Plus
I bought this game a year ago and it was already open source from what I remember (seems like it happened in September 2022). It's always nice to see, even more when the engine itself is open source

Edit: here is the announcement


Last edited by BloodScourge on 10 April 2024 at 9:52 pm UTC
CatKiller about 2 hours ago
View PC info
  • Supporter Plus
The little one's established empirically that it works well on the Deck.
