VoxeLibre (formerly MineClone2) v0.87 released moving away from Minecraft

VoxeLibre (formerly MineClone2), a free and open source sandbox game, has a brand new release available as they begin more movement to end the Minecraft clone wars. Well, as much as they can anyway, because it still looks and acts like Minecraft and is one of the best free alternatives.

Not only is this the first release with a new name, but it also has plenty of new mechanics and some new mobs included too.

Some of the highlights of this release include:

A rewrite of the Potions and Effects system. This includes new effects, new potions and brewing recipes being added.

Rewritten Nether Portals making them work better, and now they connect up properly.

Improvements to the mob spawning system.

New mobs: Rover is a new mob, replacing the enderman. Stalker is another new mob, replacing the creeper.

Eating is now delayed instead of instant and has a first-person animation.

Multiple new blocks.

Capes are included in the character customisation.

Cherry blossom particles.

Leather armour can now be coloured (and washed).

Sign text editing.

+ much, much more.

This sounds like a pretty exciting release for the project! Have many of you been playing it, what are your thoughts?

See the full release notes for all the details. You can download it via Minetest.