Killer Bean looks absolutely nuts in the latest trailer

Over the top action? Check. You play as a Bean? Check. I'm not sure what else you need to really know about it other than you obviously need to play it.

"After being betrayed by the Shadow Agency and learning the truth about their evil ways, Killer Bean has made it his life goal to destroy them. Yet this is easier said than done, as Killer Bean will face armies of enemies, and mysterious Shadow Beans who are better trained and more powerful than him."

What you get is a first and third person roguelike shooter. Each campaign you play is fresh, with everything changed. So the locations will be different, new missions, new characters, new bosses and even the story changes each time.

Check out the newer slightly extended trailer from a few days ago below:

Features:

Totally procedurally generated missions and story, packed with plot twists and surprises.

Level up Skill Trees for your style of play: Stealth, Melee Combat, Parkour, Guns Blazing.

Different factions of enemies who all dislike each other.

Ragdolls and physics combat galore.

Lots of vehicles to drive, and lots of weapons to try.

Main characters that roam the map, who will either help you or hurt you.

Design your own Shadow Beans that will hunt down Killer Bean.

As for what support to expect? Well it was already confirmed back in 2021 that it will have Linux support. That was quite a while ago though, so the developer has confirmed again on X (Twitter) in reply to a question about if it's going to be Steam Deck optimised: "Yes, I have a Steam Deck to test on. Plus it will be a native Linux build.".

You can wishlist / follow on Steam.