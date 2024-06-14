Check out our Monthly Survey Page to see what our users are running.
Killer Bean looks absolutely nuts in the latest trailer

By -

Over the top action? Check. You play as a Bean? Check. I'm not sure what else you need to really know about it other than you obviously need to play it.

"After being betrayed by the Shadow Agency and learning the truth about their evil ways, Killer Bean has made it his life goal to destroy them. Yet this is easier said than done, as Killer Bean will face armies of enemies, and mysterious Shadow Beans who are better trained and more powerful than him."

What you get is a first and third person roguelike shooter. Each campaign you play is fresh, with everything changed. So the locations will be different, new missions, new characters, new bosses and even the story changes each time.

Check out the newer slightly extended trailer from a few days ago below:

YouTube Thumbnail
Features:

  • Totally procedurally generated missions and story, packed with plot twists and surprises.
  • Level up Skill Trees for your style of play: Stealth, Melee Combat, Parkour, Guns Blazing.
  • Different factions of enemies who all dislike each other.
  • Ragdolls and physics combat galore.
  • Lots of vehicles to drive, and lots of weapons to try.
  • Main characters that roam the map, who will either help you or hurt you.
  • Design your own Shadow Beans that will hunt down Killer Bean.

As for what support to expect? Well it was already confirmed back in 2021 that it will have Linux support. That was quite a while ago though, so the developer has confirmed again on X (Twitter) in reply to a question about if it's going to be Steam Deck optimised: "Yes, I have a Steam Deck to test on. Plus it will be a native Linux build.".

You can wishlist / follow on Steam.

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
Tags: Native Linux, Steam Deck, Action, FPS, Indie Game, Steam, Third-person shooter, Upcoming | Apps: Killer Bean
19 Likes
About the author -
author picture
I am the owner of GamingOnLinux. After discovering Linux back in the days of Mandrake in 2003, I constantly came back to check on the progress of Linux until Ubuntu appeared on the scene and it helped me to really love it. You can reach me easily by emailing GamingOnLinux directly.
See more from me
16 comments
ShabbyX 2 days ago
Just what the doctor prescribed!
sonic2kk 2 days ago
I rewatch the YouTube movie every so often, been waiting for this game since I saw the announcement quite a long way back. Glad it's still going ahead!
Linux_Rocks 2 days ago
scaine 2 days ago
I don't know what I expected, but... it wasn't a break-dancing, ninja cross between Max Payne and Duke Nukem.
Purple Library Guy 2 days ago
Killer Bean is clearly far too cool to look back at explosions.
robvv 2 days ago
QuoteTotally procedurally generated missions and story

This is the only part that bothers me. I prefer hand-crafted levels and missions.
pb 2 days ago
Doesn't look much like a bean to me...
ShabbyX a day ago
Quoting: pbDoesn't look much like a bean to me...

Lol, how did they not see it?
wytrabbit a day ago
Quoting: ShabbyX
Quoting: pbDoesn't look much like a bean to me...

Lol, how did they not see it?

Butt-chin?
officernice a day ago
A shame it doesn't have much of an art style. Just looks like an Unreal Engine game with beans randomly put in.
