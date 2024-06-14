Prince of Persia The Lost Crown gets a Steam release in August

Ubisoft have announced that Prince of Persia The Lost Crown is finally coming to Steam on August 8th, making it much easier to play on Steam Deck and desktop Linux. No more screwing around with Epic Games Store or the Ubisoft Launcher as now it will be click and play thanks to Proton.
It will, however, still require a Ubisoft Connect account to be played. It also has Denuvo Anti-Tamper.
"Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is an action-adventure platformer that takes place in Mount Qaf, an imaginary world inspired by Persian mythology, where the player will live an epic adventure to save the Prince and restore world balance. Embodying Sargon, a young gifted Persian warrior in the cursed mythological heart of Persia, player will explore diverse biomes and fight challenging enemies by combining unique Time Powers and Super Abilities."
Direct Link
Features:
- Gain strength and find new powers as more and more of the world opens up to you.
- Use your time powers, combat and platforming skills to perform deadly combos and defeat time-corrupted enemies and mythological creatures
- Acquire and equip new amulets to adapt your play style to any given situation or to simply express yourself in and outside of fights.
- Make use of the unique Memory Shards to take a snapshot of your world and remember what exactly it was you want to come back to later.
- Adjust the difficulty level freely to one that matches your skill at any moment of the game.
- A whole set of accessibility options to give everyone the possibility to play and enjoy this fantastic story.
You can follow it on Steam.
QuoteWarning: This title uses 3rd-party DRM (Ubisoft Connect, Denuvo Anti-Tamper).
Well, that dashes that hope right to the rocks...
Quoting: EriHas anyone tried it? Is a good metroidvania? I've never played a Prince of Persia, not even when it peaked in popularity 20 years ago, but this one being a metroidvania gets my attention.
I played it on the Nintendo Switch (not finished yet, but not far from it). It's a pretty good Metroidvania in my opinion. The looks and feels kinda reminded me of Metroid Dread. I'd say it's not as great and complex as Hollow Knight, but pretty much on the same level as the Ori series (at least regarding the level-design/-structure and gameplay-wise). Hope that helps :D
Also: the last PoP I happened to like was Sands of Time on the GameCube - failed to have fun with pretty much every entry in the series since then, except for this one.
I will keep to the real indies, thankyouverymuch.
Quote... Denuvo Anti-Tamper.
No thank you.
Quoting: NarcotixI played it on the Nintendo Switch (not finished yet, but not far from it). It's a pretty good Metroidvania in my opinion. The looks and feels kinda reminded me of Metroid Dread. I'd say it's not as great and complex as Hollow Knight, but pretty much on the same level as the Ori series (at least regarding the level-design/-structure and gameplay-wise). Hope that helps :D
Also: the last PoP I happened to like was Sands of Time on the GameCube - failed to have fun with pretty much every entry in the series since then, except for this one.
If it's on the Ori spectrum, works for me. From your PS I understand that no background from other games is needed, right?
Yep, it's surprisingly proton-friendly, and I can't imagine its performance impact (real or imagined) will have much effect on a game like PoP.
But personally, I don't buy Denuvo-encumbered games as a point of principle. I follow this curator on Steam, and that reminds me if any potential purchase features Denuvo and their anti-consumer bs. Really helpful.
This is another title that I'd have bought in a heartbeat if it wasn't for Denuvo. The character movement has a nice Dead Cells feel to it, and some of the fighting counters reminded me of Salt & Sanctuary, two amazing games. I had high hopes. But given that it's Ubisoft, I suppose I should have known better.
