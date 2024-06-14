Prince of Persia The Lost Crown gets a Steam release in August

Ubisoft have announced that Prince of Persia The Lost Crown is finally coming to Steam on August 8th, making it much easier to play on Steam Deck and desktop Linux. No more screwing around with Epic Games Store or the Ubisoft Launcher as now it will be click and play thanks to Proton.

It will, however, still require a Ubisoft Connect account to be played. It also has Denuvo Anti-Tamper.

"Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is an action-adventure platformer that takes place in Mount Qaf, an imaginary world inspired by Persian mythology, where the player will live an epic adventure to save the Prince and restore world balance. Embodying Sargon, a young gifted Persian warrior in the cursed mythological heart of Persia, player will explore diverse biomes and fight challenging enemies by combining unique Time Powers and Super Abilities."

Features:

Gain strength and find new powers as more and more of the world opens up to you.

Use your time powers, combat and platforming skills to perform deadly combos and defeat time-corrupted enemies and mythological creatures

Acquire and equip new amulets to adapt your play style to any given situation or to simply express yourself in and outside of fights.

Make use of the unique Memory Shards to take a snapshot of your world and remember what exactly it was you want to come back to later.

Adjust the difficulty level freely to one that matches your skill at any moment of the game.

A whole set of accessibility options to give everyone the possibility to play and enjoy this fantastic story.

You can follow it on Steam.