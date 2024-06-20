Check out our Monthly Survey Page to see what our users are running.
Wax Heads is a cosy-punk slice-of-life narrative sim about managing a struggling record store

Here's another interesting looking indie game for you to follow with Wax Heads, a cosy-punk slice-of-life narrative sim about managing a struggling record store. Developed by Patattie Games in Godot Engine, it's planned to release with Linux support and there's a demo available.

More about it: "Welcome to Repeater Records, where we flip sleeves, spin clues and rek - rek - recommend the very best records! As the new kid in charge of the store, your job is to turn this place around. That means learning your way around the library and playing matchmaker between the customers and albums."

YouTube Thumbnail
Features:

  • Gorgeous comic book art style including 50+ hand drawn records and customers.
  • Punchy, humorous and affectionate dialogue.
  • An emotional, uplifting narrative about community, mystery and underdog spirit!
  • A lovingly handcrafted, immersive musical world with cozy-punk vibes.
  • Charming puzzle design.
  • Mini games... and Tamagotchis!
  • Killer original soundtrack.

Give it a look on the Steam page.

About the developer: Patattie Games is the two-person indie punk duo made up of developers; creative doodler Murray Somerwolff (Welcome to Elk, Spitkiss, Dead Pets Unleashed) and creative programmer Rothio Tome (Former unity developer support engineer and top Spanish GameDev streamer on Twitch).

Tags: Native Linux, Casual, Godot Engine, Indie Game, Music, Steam, Upcoming
