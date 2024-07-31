Don't want to see articles from a certain category? When logged in, go to your User Settings and adjust your feed in the Content Preferences section where you can block tags!
We do often include affiliate links to earn us some pennies. See more here.

Super cosy slice of life sim The Garden Path is out now

By - | Views: 10,149

The Garden Path from developer carrotcake is a slice-of-life sim about the joy of gardening, designed to be picked up and played in short and sweet bites. It's a real cosy gem you should take a look at. Another great Godot Engine game released!

A game you really can just jump in whenever you want, since time continues along with the real world. So load it up whenever you feel like it to see what's changed and find some new travellers, events, activities, and distractions waiting for you each day

YouTube Thumbnail
YouTube videos require cookies, you must accept their cookies to view. View cookie preferences.
Accept Cookies & Show   Direct Link

Features:

  • Designed with short play sessions in mind; enjoy 10-30 minutes of daily errands, visitors, and more to explore, with real-time progression even when you’re away.
  • Cultivate plants, whistle to charm song-fish, design your home, and help your new friends — play your way, and focus on what you enjoy.
  • Meet an endearing troupe of travellers who will come and go, and a playful cast of vegetable-headed residents each with their own stories to tell.
  • Piece together a whimsical history as you discover the secrets of the Garden.
  • Lush illustrated visuals and a twinkling day/night soundtrack to complete your stay.
  • Invite another to join you in local co-op mode and nurture your garden together.

More about the developer: Founded in Bristol, UK in 2016 by illustrator Louis Durrant, carrotcake previously developed the beautiful European fable Crossing to the Cold Valley, and Kingdom Ka, an abstract retelling of the world’s oldest stories, prior to their work on The Garden Path. Durrant is a one-person development team, whose primary goal is to build spaces that people want to exist in. With The Garden Path, that mantra can be seen in every facet of the game. Growing up watching the Moomins and Studio Ghibli films, Durrant credits both works as inspirations for The Garden Path.

There were some initial Steam Deck issues for this one, but the developer has already done a couple of quick patches so it should be okay now.

You can buy it with Native Linux support from itch.io and Steam.

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
Tags: Native Linux, Steam Deck, Casual, Godot Engine, Indie Game, Itch.io, Simulation, Steam
5 Likes
About the author -
author picture
I am the owner of GamingOnLinux. After discovering Linux back in the days of Mandrake in 2003, I constantly came back to check on the progress of Linux until Ubuntu appeared on the scene and it helped me to really love it. You can reach me easily by emailing GamingOnLinux directly.
See more from me
Some you may have missed, popular articles from the last month:
2 comments

mZSq7Fq3qs 2 days ago
View PC info
tänks, gonna test it out.
Jarmer 2 days ago
View PC info
I was looking for a new Deck game, and this seemed perfect. Have had it on my wishlist for ..... a looong time? (who knows how long lol) ... and it plays wonderfully! It's not certified yet, but it has full controller support and text scaling, so it works great!
While you're here, please consider supporting GamingOnLinux on:

Reward Tiers: Patreon. Plain Donations: PayPal.

This ensures all of our main content remains totally free for everyone! Patreon supporters can also remove all adverts and sponsors! Supporting us helps bring good, fresh content. Without your continued support, we simply could not continue!

You can find even more ways to support us on this dedicated page any time. If you already are, thank you!
Login / Register

Or login with...
Sign in with Steam Sign in with Google
Social logins require cookies to stay logged in.
Register Forgot Login?
★ Support Us
Popular this week
Search or view by category
Contact
Latest Comments
Latest Forum Posts
Misc