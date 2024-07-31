Super cosy slice of life sim The Garden Path is out now

The Garden Path from developer carrotcake is a slice-of-life sim about the joy of gardening, designed to be picked up and played in short and sweet bites. It's a real cosy gem you should take a look at. Another great Godot Engine game released!

A game you really can just jump in whenever you want, since time continues along with the real world. So load it up whenever you feel like it to see what's changed and find some new travellers, events, activities, and distractions waiting for you each day

Features:

Designed with short play sessions in mind; enjoy 10-30 minutes of daily errands, visitors, and more to explore, with real-time progression even when you’re away.

Cultivate plants, whistle to charm song-fish, design your home, and help your new friends — play your way, and focus on what you enjoy.

Meet an endearing troupe of travellers who will come and go, and a playful cast of vegetable-headed residents each with their own stories to tell.

Piece together a whimsical history as you discover the secrets of the Garden.

Lush illustrated visuals and a twinkling day/night soundtrack to complete your stay.

Invite another to join you in local co-op mode and nurture your garden together.

More about the developer: Founded in Bristol, UK in 2016 by illustrator Louis Durrant, carrotcake previously developed the beautiful European fable Crossing to the Cold Valley, and Kingdom Ka, an abstract retelling of the world’s oldest stories, prior to their work on The Garden Path. Durrant is a one-person development team, whose primary goal is to build spaces that people want to exist in. With The Garden Path, that mantra can be seen in every facet of the game. Growing up watching the Moomins and Studio Ghibli films, Durrant credits both works as inspirations for The Garden Path.

There were some initial Steam Deck issues for this one, but the developer has already done a couple of quick patches so it should be okay now.

You can buy it with Native Linux support from itch.io and Steam.