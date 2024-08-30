Bazzite Linux gets keyboard-less installation (good for handhelds) and smaller updates

Bazzite, the Fedora-based version of Linux that's designed for the "next generation of Linux gaming" has a fresh release out with some great improvements, especially for gaming handhelds like the Steam Deck OLED, Lenovo Legion Go, ASUS ROG Ally and others.

Also related: Bazzite is what's going to be used on the new EmuDeck Machines.

Some of the biggest changes in Bazzite 3.7 include the option of keyboard-less installations, as it will give you a default username and password just so you can easily get it installed on handhelds. With a note that you should change your password as soon as possible once done. Additionally the installer has fixes for the Steam Deck OLED model.



Pictured - Lenovo Legion Go

Updates will also be smaller and faster now, they've updated to the NVIDIA 560 driver series, AMD Polaris is supported again as it will use an older Gamescope when detected, a new Linux kernel scheduler was added they say should "improve the speediness of navigating the user interface in Steam Gaming Mode and improve performance in minor ways in-game" plus there's various fixes for: Lenovo Legion Go, Ayaneo, ROG Ally and Ally X, support for the Minisforum V3 was added and much more.

See their release post, with all the changes on GitHub. Download from the website.

Any GamingOnLinux readers using Bazzite? What are your thoughts on it?