Support us on Patreon to keep GamingOnLinux alive. This ensures all of our main content remains free for everyone. Just good, fresh content! Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal. You can also buy games using our partner links for GOG and Humble Store.
We do often include affiliate links to earn us some pennies. See more here.

Bazzite Linux gets keyboard-less installation (good for handhelds) and smaller updates

By - | Views: 13,040

Bazzite, the Fedora-based version of Linux that's designed for the "next generation of Linux gaming" has a fresh release out with some great improvements, especially for gaming handhelds like the Steam Deck OLED, Lenovo Legion Go, ASUS ROG Ally and others.

Also related: Bazzite is what's going to be used on the new EmuDeck Machines.

Some of the biggest changes in Bazzite 3.7 include the option of keyboard-less installations, as it will give you a default username and password just so you can easily get it installed on handhelds. With a note that you should change your password as soon as possible once done. Additionally the installer has fixes for the Steam Deck OLED model.


Pictured - Lenovo Legion Go

Updates will also be smaller and faster now, they've updated to the NVIDIA 560 driver series, AMD Polaris is supported again as it will use an older Gamescope when detected, a new Linux kernel scheduler was added they say should "improve the speediness of navigating the user interface in Steam Gaming Mode and improve performance in minor ways in-game" plus there's various fixes for: Lenovo Legion Go, Ayaneo, ROG Ally and Ally X, support for the Minisforum V3 was added and much more.

See their release post, with all the changes on GitHub. Download from the website.

Any GamingOnLinux readers using Bazzite? What are your thoughts on it?

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
Tags: Distro News, Misc, New Release, Open Source
3 Likes
About the author -
author picture
I am the owner of GamingOnLinux. After discovering Linux back in the days of Mandrake in 2003, I constantly came back to check on the progress of Linux until Ubuntu appeared on the scene and it helped me to really love it. You can reach me easily by emailing GamingOnLinux directly.
See more from me
Some you may have missed, popular articles from the last month:
2 comments

Pyretic 2 days ago
View PC info
I'm using the Bazzite NVIDIA image, and so far, no complaints. I've recently got a Quest 2 for my birthday, so I might test out VR on this distro too, but I'm thinking it might not end well with the state of SteamVR on Linux and all.

The biggest issue I've faced was Firefox crashing repeatedly, but that was due to a bug on Firefox, not from Bazzite itself.

The second biggest is that, since it's an immutable distro, a lot of Linux fixes you can find online just don't work. Like I tried out a community WiFi driver and all of the steps threw an error. So there's that.

Other than that, no complaints. It's been smooth sailing, and I think I'll stick with it. I actually like how snappy it is in comparison to Windows 10. I kept a dual boot partition of that OS, and I haven't had to boot it at all, except for updates.
PoliticsOfStarving a day ago
View PC info
As someone who never used Fedora, I like the ublue project in general.

I had Bazzite on a little 2400g based machine for steam gaming on tv until I got a steam deck. It was good, very good. I had no issues for that use case and everything I wanted from a simple game machine.

But I also want to get Bluefin going on my partners desktop since her PopOs is several years old. I did try to instal that on an old surface go tablet, but the install media keeps being corrupted.
While you're here, please consider supporting GamingOnLinux on:

Reward Tiers: Patreon. Plain Donations: PayPal.

This ensures all of our main content remains totally free for everyone! Patreon supporters can also remove all adverts and sponsors! Supporting us helps bring good, fresh content. Without your continued support, we simply could not continue!

You can find even more ways to support us on this dedicated page any time. If you already are, thank you!
Login / Register

Or login with...
Sign in with Steam Sign in with Google
Social logins require cookies to stay logged in.
Register Forgot Login?
★ Support Us
Popular this week
Search or view by category
Contact
Latest Comments
Latest Forum Posts
Misc