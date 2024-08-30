Bazzite Linux gets keyboard-less installation (good for handhelds) and smaller updates

Bazzite, the Fedora-based version of Linux that's designed for the "next generation of Linux gaming" has a fresh release out with some great improvements, especially for gaming handhelds like the Steam Deck OLED, Lenovo Legion Go, ASUS ROG Ally and others.
Also related: Bazzite is what's going to be used on the new EmuDeck Machines.
Some of the biggest changes in Bazzite 3.7 include the option of keyboard-less installations, as it will give you a default username and password just so you can easily get it installed on handhelds. With a note that you should change your password as soon as possible once done. Additionally the installer has fixes for the Steam Deck OLED model.
Pictured - Lenovo Legion Go
Updates will also be smaller and faster now, they've updated to the NVIDIA 560 driver series, AMD Polaris is supported again as it will use an older Gamescope when detected, a new Linux kernel scheduler was added they say should "improve the speediness of navigating the user interface in Steam Gaming Mode and improve performance in minor ways in-game" plus there's various fixes for: Lenovo Legion Go, Ayaneo, ROG Ally and Ally X, support for the Minisforum V3 was added and much more.
See their release post, with all the changes on GitHub. Download from the website.
Any GamingOnLinux readers using Bazzite? What are your thoughts on it?
The biggest issue I've faced was Firefox crashing repeatedly, but that was due to a bug on Firefox, not from Bazzite itself.
The second biggest is that, since it's an immutable distro, a lot of Linux fixes you can find online just don't work. Like I tried out a community WiFi driver and all of the steps threw an error. So there's that.
Other than that, no complaints. It's been smooth sailing, and I think I'll stick with it. I actually like how snappy it is in comparison to Windows 10. I kept a dual boot partition of that OS, and I haven't had to boot it at all, except for updates.
I had Bazzite on a little 2400g based machine for steam gaming on tv until I got a steam deck. It was good, very good. I had no issues for that use case and everything I wanted from a simple game machine.
But I also want to get Bluefin going on my partners desktop since her PopOs is several years old. I did try to instal that on an old surface go tablet, but the install media keeps being corrupted.
