Dungeon Divers is a dungeon-themed take on Minesweeper that gets complicated

What do you get when you cross Minesweeper with a sort-of dungeon crawler? Well Dungeon Divers is pretty much the answer to that. Note: key provided to our Steam Curator.

A turn based roguelike puzzle game inspired by Minesweeper is not something I expect to come across recently but here it is. More: "As the newest dungeon diver, you are tasked with clearing out derelict dungeons to make it safe for adventurers. Armed with your wits and some trusty items clear out all of the deadly traps as you travel to the dungeon core and defuse it entirely."

You have to hand it to smaller indie devs, they always find a way to take something and make it their own. And Dungeon Divers definitely comes across quite unique. This is far away from being the first to take Minesweeper and mash it into something, with DemonCrawl being one I got hooked on a while ago. Check out the trailer:

Features:

Test Your Wits: With nearly a dozen different types of rooms to disarm each with their own conditions, quirks, and logic to solve what starts off as a simple task will become increasingly complex and difficult to decipher. Choose carefully as you only have a finite number of tries before your mission is deemed a failure.

Arsenal At Your Disposal: As you progress through the dungeon you're clearing, objects of power may be uncovered to assist in your journey. Some simply help you survive mistakes, other may grant you the ability to uncover vital clues for your efforts, and some grant you extra riches. Choose wisely as you can only carry so many artifacts at once.

Every Dungeon Is Different: No two dungeons share the same layout. Procedural generation means that every delve is different providing countless hours of entertainment as you clear level after level. A host of challenge dungeons provide unique opportunities for interesting and complex puzzles.

If you like the sound of a logic puzzler that blends dungeon-crawling (sort of) with Minesweeper then check it out.

Available with Native Linux support on Steam.