Don't want to see articles from a certain category? When logged in, go to your User Settings and adjust your feed in the Content Preferences section where you can block tags!
We do often include affiliate links to earn us some pennies. See more here.

Dungeon Divers is a dungeon-themed take on Minesweeper that gets complicated

By - | Views: 13,268

What do you get when you cross Minesweeper with a sort-of dungeon crawler? Well Dungeon Divers is pretty much the answer to that. Note: key provided to our Steam Curator.

A turn based roguelike puzzle game inspired by Minesweeper is not something I expect to come across recently but here it is. More: "As the newest dungeon diver, you are tasked with clearing out derelict dungeons to make it safe for adventurers. Armed with your wits and some trusty items clear out all of the deadly traps as you travel to the dungeon core and defuse it entirely."

You have to hand it to smaller indie devs, they always find a way to take something and make it their own. And Dungeon Divers definitely comes across quite unique. This is far away from being the first to take Minesweeper and mash it into something, with DemonCrawl being one I got hooked on a while ago. Check out the trailer:

YouTube Thumbnail
YouTube videos require cookies, you must accept their cookies to view. View cookie preferences.
Accept Cookies & Show   Direct Link

Features:

  • Test Your Wits: With nearly a dozen different types of rooms to disarm each with their own conditions, quirks, and logic to solve what starts off as a simple task will become increasingly complex and difficult to decipher. Choose carefully as you only have a finite number of tries before your mission is deemed a failure.

  • Arsenal At Your Disposal: As you progress through the dungeon you're clearing, objects of power may be uncovered to assist in your journey. Some simply help you survive mistakes, other may grant you the ability to uncover vital clues for your efforts, and some grant you extra riches. Choose wisely as you can only carry so many artifacts at once.

  • Every Dungeon Is Different: No two dungeons share the same layout. Procedural generation means that every delve is different providing countless hours of entertainment as you clear level after level. A host of challenge dungeons provide unique opportunities for interesting and complex puzzles.

If you like the sound of a logic puzzler that blends dungeon-crawling (sort of) with Minesweeper then check it out.

Available with Native Linux support on Steam.

Article taken from GamingOnLinux.com.
Tags: Native Linux, Dungeon Crawler, Fanatical, Indie Game, New Release, Puzzle | Apps: Dungeon Divers
6 Likes
About the author -
author picture
I am the owner of GamingOnLinux. After discovering Linux back in the days of Mandrake in 2003, I constantly came back to check on the progress of Linux until Ubuntu appeared on the scene and it helped me to really love it. You can reach me easily by emailing GamingOnLinux directly.
See more from me
Some you may have missed, popular articles from the last month:
2 comments

RandomizedKirbyTree47 3 days ago
I used to obsessively play the Flash game Pitsweeper, which is also a cross between Minesweeper and a roguelike/dungeon crawl. Pitsweeper still works today thanks to Ruffle, but this game looks much better polished and more expansive.
DogsRNice 2 days ago
I can barely figure out regular minesweeper
While you're here, please consider supporting GamingOnLinux on:

Reward Tiers: Patreon. Plain Donations: PayPal.

This ensures all of our main content remains totally free for everyone! Patreon supporters can also remove all adverts and sponsors! Supporting us helps bring good, fresh content. Without your continued support, we simply could not continue!

You can find even more ways to support us on this dedicated page any time. If you already are, thank you!
Login / Register

Or login with...
Sign in with Steam Sign in with Google
Social logins require cookies to stay logged in.
Register Forgot Login?
★ Support Us
Popular this week
Search or view by category
Contact
Latest Comments
Latest Forum Posts
Misc